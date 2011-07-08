Megan Fox Doesn’t Get Botox, Brush Your Teeth with a Tablet

Here’s what’s going in the beauty world to take you into your weekend:

Megan Fox took to her Facebook page to prove that she doesn’t have Botox, posting all sorts of squinty, wrinkly images. (UsMagazine)

Lush has developed a “toothpaste tablet.” You’re literally supposed to chew up your tablet, and then start brushing your teeth. This is not normal people. (Bellasugar)

Awhile ago we told you about Jennifer Aniston’s dark hair for her role in Horrible Bosses, which comes out today. Apparently, she insisted on the hue to help her get into a “racier” mindset for the role. (Glamour)

Katie Holmes has gray hairalert the media! We can’t really blame her, she does put up with Tom. (Allure)

For some reason, a company has released a razor that costs $100,000. Who would ever spend that kind of money to shave!?!?! (StyleList)