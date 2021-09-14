Megan Fox Just Debuted New Baby Bangs at the Met Gala Inspired by a Pin-Up Icon

Barely a full day after she stunned in a naked dress at the MTV VMAs, Megan Fox decided to go and break the internet again in baby bangs. According to hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons, the look was inspired pin-up icon Bettie Page. “I have been wanting to do a pin-up reference on Megan forever so when I saw this dress I immediately thought the hair should be off of her face and sleek,” he wrote on Instagram.

“So to incorporate the pin-up vibe I decided to add a modern super blunt fringe inspired by Bettie Page’s iconic fringe,” he added. Fitzsimons used Living Proof products to create the sleek look, which also includes a hip-length braid.

We have a feeling the bangs are faux but that doesn’t make them any less killer.

Makeup artist Ash K Holm created Fox’s glam look with a base of BYBI skincare products to make the look glow and finished with Buxom Cosmetics for makeup and Kiss lashes. “For Megan’s look, I wanted her to look classically stunning but with an edge,” Holm said in a statement. “For an added touch right before she hit the MET carpet, I used BYBI’s Mega Mist facial spray to give her skin a refresh and give her complexion more of a glow.”

Standout products include that BYBI Mega Mist HA Toner ($18.99 at Target) and the Living Proof Restore Smooth Blowout Concentrate ($29 at Ulta). You know, if you want to try to create Fox’s look at home. The Dundas gown and Jimmy Choo shoes might be a little more difficult.