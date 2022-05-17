Megan Fox’s New Bangs Makes Me Want to Grab the Scissors STAT

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Sunday night, Megan Fox hit the 2022 Billboard Music Awards red carpet with fiancé Machine Gun Kelly. Kelly was nominated for Top Rock Artist and also performed during the award ceremony. The sexy pair matched their goth-glam vibe in head-to-toe black outfits and literal diamonds on their nails. (More on that later because WHAT?!)

Fox debuted new bangs for the show, one of her favorite ways to switch up her hair. Remember her faux micro bangs at the 2021 Met Gala? And then she went for slightly side-swept thick blunt bangs on Instagram in early April. We’re not sure if these new ones are real or faux because they look like the realist ones yet. She can thank hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos for the look — again. He says she’s “givin Russian mafia princess.”

The eye-grazing bangs make her eyes pop. Makeup artist Clarissa Luna did her glam, which included tons of black eyeliner, sparkly eyelids and loads of House of Lashes falsies. She was careful not to mess up this eyeliner, as she told Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet. “Yeah there’s, like, super special secret meaning to the song as well,” Fox said about Kelly’s performance. “So I’m sure I will be [emotional], but I can’t cry and f—k up this eyeliner.”

And the glam kept going. A $30,000 diamond manicure was hidden underneath her gloves and matched her MGK’s nails. The manicures — if you can call them that — we’re done by Nails of LA founder Brittney Boyce.

According to Boyce, there were 880 diamonds on the nails worth $30,000. Amazingly, she won’t be wasting these jewels after the show. She’ll be turning them into limited-edition rings to be sold with the money given to charity. How cool is that? That’s what we mean when we talk about sustainability — reusing what we already have into something equally as beautiful.