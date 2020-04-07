I Tried Megababe’s Butt Mask and Now I Can’t Stop Using It

Although I’ve been shunning makeup, contacts and even a bra, I have been upping my skincare game while at home physical distancing. It’s the perfect time to use a product you meant to try but didn’t have the time—especially one that’s a little “gross.” Because who are you seeing really? That brings me to this Megababe Le Tush butt mask review. I’m exfoliating my legs and feet more and even giving myself manicures, so treating the rest of my skin was inevitable.

I already like some of the self-care products from Megababe, the brand founded by influencer and body-positive activist Katie Sturino, and have been excited to try this butt mask. First, what I like the most is that it’s not a sheet mask. No offense to some of the amazing sheet masks out there but I always prefer to just slather on a mask I can feel—and it’s less wasteful too.

This is especially true when it comes to a part of your body you can’t really see well. Do I need it to be a fun color and shape? Not really. This isn’t going on Instagram (sorry).

Megababe’s Le Tush Clarifying Butt Mask is skincare for a place that’s been seriously neglected and there’s nothing gimmicky about it. The ingredients actually help clear up skin issues a lot of us deal with: bumpy, itchy dryness and even some breakouts. This is especially worse in warm weather when we’re sweating, jumping in pools and hitting the beach. Our butts need facials, too. And while you absolutely can get one at a bunch of different spas, Le Tush doesn’t need to be applied outside the comfort of your bathroom to work.

You’re probably familiar with some of the ingredients already: squalane for lightweight hydration, glycolic acid to exfoliate, Willow Bark extract to act as an anti-inflammatory, kelp extract to soften and eucalyptus oil to reduce surface bacteria.

What I also liked about the mask before even applying was that it only needed to be left on for a few minutes. Realistically I could not picture myself lying on my stomach for 20 minutes. I applied Le Tush just before hopping in the shower, including down the backs of my legs. I have Keratosis pilaris, which gives me small, dry bumps on the backs of my thighs. Physical exfoliation doesn’t work well, but chemical exfoliation has been known to reduce the symptoms—just as it would for facial acne.

By the time you turn the water on and grab your towel, it’s been three minutes and you can jump in the shower. Megababe recommends massaging the mask into the skin in a circular motion before rinsing it off. I felt very fine physical scrubbers, most likely from the Kaolin clay. (Don’t worry—it’s earth-safe.) The entire experience was pretty satisfying. My skin felt nice and clean after rinsing, and the texture was much smoother. After repeating this three times a week, I noticed an impressive decrease in the amount of dryness and bumpiness.

I did this butt mask for myself even though I’m stuck (or safe!) at home but I’m looking forward to actually getting out to the pool and having my skin feel softer and smoother. Whether you try Le Tush or a foot peel or dry brushing, do something for yourself this week.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.