Megababe’s Newest ‘Body Dust’ Will Keep You From Sweating Through Your Clothes

Curve influencer, fashion designer and beauty entrepreneur Katie Sturino is currently working to help people deal with all their uncomfortable body troubles—thigh chafing, boob sweat and body odor, to name a few. One of her newest products is the Megababe Body Dust, the tenth offering in her Megababe line. The fine, talc-free powder contains skin-soothing aloe and chamomile and can be applied anywhere you sweat. This is especially amazing in the summer when you start to feel sweat dripping down your back or around the waistband of your jeans. A quick spritz and you’ll save yourself sweat marks on your clothes. With record heat hitting cities all over the country, we basically all need to coat ourselves in the stuff.

Not only is Sturino helping to provide solutions to icky issues, but she’s also taking the embarrassment out of things typically not talked about. She’s often seen on her Instagram stopping on the streets of New York City to apply her Thigh Rescue ($14 at Megababe) to her inner thighs to help with chafing. Fans adore her honesty and openness and praise her for starting the conversation. Bodies do weird things and that’s totally okay.

Body Dust is a follow-up to her popular Bust Dust ($16 at Megababe), which features a non-aerosol pump to deposit the same powder in between your breasts, under your bra line—wherever you feel sweat pooling up. Those with larger chests know the struggle of looking down and seeing sweat literally pooling up. And most people can relate to seeing sweat marks on a seriously warm day. It’s pretty uncomfortable. Body Dust is a larger version of Bust Dust and in an easier bottle to distribute to larger places.

Temperates aren’t getting cooler anytime soon so what are you waiting for? Body Dust retails for $20 and is available now on the Megababe website.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.