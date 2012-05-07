Meeting His Mom: The Beauty Looks That Will Impress Her

Relationships all have certain milestones: your first date, the first time you go to an event together, the first time you say “I love you”, and one of the most nerve-racking milestones, meeting his mother. If you’re just about at that point in the relationship when he wants to introduce you to the other main woman in his life, there’s a good chance it could happen on Mother’s Day. This is a very big, and very important, step in the relationship, so congratulations! With this fabulous step comes a twinge of nerves, because besides dazzling your beau’s mother with your sparkling personality, you need to look the part of a girlfriend worthy of her son’s love.
If you’re suddenly saying to yourself, “How the heck am I going to do my hair and makeup?!”, fear not. We’ve put together all of the most mom-friendly (yet still gorgeous) beauty looks for you to don on the day of reckoning. From hair, to makeup, to nails, we’ve got you covered on how to impress his mom, while maintaining the beauty that your boyfriend fell for. Take our advice on some low-maintenance beauty looks so that you can focus on what really counts – your fabulous personality.
If you're rocking gorgeous long locks, style them with some beach waves.
via Pinterest
Photo:
Pinterest/
A fishtail braid takes talent, and if you've got this look down pat, show off your skills with a polished version like this one.
via Pinterest
Photo:
Pinterest/
A low bun is virtually impossible to mess up, so take advantage of the little maintenance required with this hair.
via Pinterest
Photo:
Pinterest/
A high bun says class, elegance, and femininity and pairing this look with a delicate headband makes it even prettier.
via Pinterest
Photo:
Pinterest/
Show off your current beauty trend savvy with this neon and neutral manicure.
via Pinterest
Photo:
Pinterest/
Pretty in pink is something every woman can relate to. Paint some glitter on top of a ballerina pink color for an extra pop of glam.
via Pinterest
Photo:
Pinterest/
Ombre nails can be achieved by everyone, and using a neutral palette makes mistakes and chips even less noticeable.
via Pinterest
Photo:
Pinterest/
A coral lip and blush combination is the perfect way to look feminine and classic.
via Pinterest
Photo:
Pinterest/
The cat eye will make your eyes pop. Make sure the look is subtle, though. Too much eyeliner will take away from your natural beauty while meeting his mom.
via Pinterest
Photo:
Pinterest/
The best thing you can do is let your natural beauty shine through. You can't go wrong with some bronzer, mascara, and a swipe of clear lip gloss.
via Pinterest
Photo:
Pinterest/