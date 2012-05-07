Meeting His Mom: The Beauty Looks That Will Impress Her

Relationships all have certain milestones: your first date, the first time you go to an event together, the first time you say “I love you”, and one of the most nerve-racking milestones, meeting his mother. If you’re just about at that point in the relationship when he wants to introduce you to the other main woman in his life, there’s a good chance it could happen on Mother’s Day. This is a very big, and very important, step in the relationship, so congratulations! With this fabulous step comes a twinge of nerves, because besides dazzling your beau’s mother with your sparkling personality, you need to look the part of a girlfriend worthy of her son’s love.

If you’re suddenly saying to yourself, “How the heck am I going to do my hair and makeup?!”, fear not. We’ve put together all of the most mom-friendly (yet still gorgeous) beauty looks for you to don on the day of reckoning. From hair, to makeup, to nails, we’ve got you covered on how to impress his mom, while maintaining the beauty that your boyfriend fell for. Take our advice on some low-maintenance beauty looks so that you can focus on what really counts – your fabulous personality.