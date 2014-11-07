Meet The Wob, Hollywood’s Hottest New Hairstyle

Love your lob? Consider rocking the wob.

Hollywood’s hottest haircut just got a major upgrade, and it’s becoming the latest style to sizzle on the red carpet. The wob, which is a wavy, chin or shoulder sweeping look, enhances tousled tresses with effortless romantic curls, easily heating up the day or night—and celebrity stylists are loving it for being youthful and easy to style.

Best of all? It works for nearly everyone.

“It’s a definite favorite among the stars because it’s so young and playful,” says celebrity hairstylist Mika Fowler. “It’s an easy-to-style look and good for every season because it gives you a change without the commitment of going too short. It’s so versatile you can take it from the office to the red carpet and still look great!”

Beverly Hills-based celebrity stylist Nelson Chan also believes this popular look is now hotter than ever.

“The wob is easy to wear and carefree,” says Chan. “The waviness brings out the sexiness in women.”

Thinking about shaking things up with your hair? Below, several celebrity stylists dish out their tips and tricks for getting the best wob ever:

1. GET THE RIGHT CUT

In order to achieve the wob, you’ll first need the lob haircut: a shoulder-sweeping style that’s a favorite about Hollywood stars. This will make it easier to create loose waves without compromising on length. And with a lob, your hair will be long enough to be worn in a ponytail or bun, but also short enough to avoid spending hours with the heating tools. “I like the wob look best when it sits in between shoulder and chin,” says celebrity hairstylist Nelson Vercher. “The wob also finishes very naturally, allowing bends and waves to settle in. The look is classic, easy and glamorous.” Chan also suggests getting trims every six to eight weeks to maintain the length of your hair. If you’re willing to go short, the bob haircut will also suit this look.

2. HAVE LOADS OF BODY

The secret to the perfect wob hairstyle? Having loads of body. And no matter your hair type, it is possible to amp up the volume in your mane. “If your hair is thin, ask your stylist for more layers, and if your hair is thick, have it texturized to remove weight,” says Mario Russo, owner and lead stylist of Salon Mario Russo in Boston. “Do make sure your wob is just above the shoulder or just below to prevent your hair from flipping out at the ends.”

3. INVEST IN QUALITY TOOLS

“Do invest in quality styling products and tools to maintain your wob,” says Russo. “We suggest Oribe’s Dry Texturizing Spray to volumize, and a decent curling wand or medium round brush to add the soft, effortless waves.”

4. PLAY WITH COLOR

“The reason why the wob works so well is that it adds dimension to all face shapes,” says Frank Barbosa, celebrity hairstylist for IT&LY Hairfashion. In addition to the cut, don’t be afraid to explore a richer, more golden shade of your natural hair color to better flaunt your natural features. In the case of actress Vanessa Hudgens, she decided to go bold with a sun-kissed beachy ombre.

5. IF YOU HAVE STRAIGHT HAIR

“With straight hair, you can use a curling iron to create long, loose curls,” says Fowler. “When curling your hair, make sure you curl small sections, probably no bigger than 1-inch sections. Also, do not curl your whole head. Remember, this style is supposed to be an effortless look.”

This article originally appeared on Fox News Magazine.

