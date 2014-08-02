Meet the Vibrator That Doubles as a Pretty Necklace

Apparently, vibrators are coming out of the drawer and onto … our necks?

According to TechCrunch, sex toy company Crave—which has established itself as a serious player in the crowded market by making vibrators that are elegant and multifunctional, like the Duet which can also be used as a thumb drive when it’s done giving you an orgasm—has released a small vibrator that doubles as a necklace.

The multi-speed Vesper vibrator pendant—which looks like a screw (apropos, no?)—can be charged with a USB and is made from stainless steel. And we have to say: It’s pretty chic.

If you’re interested in fusing your bedroom antics with your penchant for statement accessories, you can pre-order a Vesper on Tilt.com, starting at $49 for a silver version. For those ladies who prefer their sex toys to be of a particularly high caliber , you can also buy the device in rose gold or 24-karat gold.