Meet Rubber Masks: The Beefed-Up Version Of Sheet Masks

Facial tech is nothing short of comprehensive, when you consider that there are serums, pastes, lasers, light treatment, peel-offs, and now… rubber. We aren’t talking about putting skincare items in a Halloween mask or something and just wearing it around. Rubber AKA “Modeling Masks” are essentially like the beefy version of peel-off masks. A product of the ever-evolving Korean skincare machine, modeling masks are a heavy-duty skincare treatment not unlike sheet masks. However, the treatment comes in a much thicker, gloopy substance that you frost your face with (if your face was a cake) and let it solidify to its rubber state before peeling—or more so—rolling it off and chucking it.

So what do these rubbery masks do? They can be used for nearly anything a sheet mask is used for, but it delivers treatment in a slightly different form—one a bit more difficult to wield at first. These masks come in powder form in a single-use packet, generally. You mix them with a measured bit of water and stir with a small spatula until it becomes a paste. Apply with the spatula and wait until it turns solid and then remove. Sounds pretty simple, right? You can buy dedicated plastic bowls and spatulas for these modeling masks or just use a small bowl of your own and a small rubber spatula. It’s probably best to do this lying down (which is why it’s more popular in spas necessarily than at-home, at the moment), as this is rather drippy and once it’s on your face and turning to a gelatinous goop, it’s rather heavy-feeling. The rewarding part is that after enough time when the mask is solidly rubbery, you can roll it off in one go—it lifts right off, no struggling like with peel-off masks.

The benefit of having a heavy layer of mask on your face is that it delivers whatever treatment—brightening, anti-aging, hydration, detoxifying, antioxidants, and collagen—in a form that presses itself onto your skin so the treatment can penetrate without evaporating. So your skin basically has no choice but to absorb it. Korean skincare tends to want to hydrate and moisturize more than strip of oils. The best way to do this would be to control not only how to get the treatment into your skin, but also how to prevent any loss in the application process.

While most of these modeling masks take a bit of sleuthing to find, Bliss actually makes one, based off a popular treatment in their spas, their Fabulous Skin-Reviving Rubberizing Mask.

