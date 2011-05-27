Meet The New Faces Of The Latest Chloe Fragrance Campaign

Come September, you’ll surely be seeing these new faces to be all over your favorite glossies and fashion sites. The young actresses-slash-models Imogen Poots and Camille Rowe Pourcheresse have just signed on to be the new faces of Chloe’s brand new fragrance advertising campaign.

If you’re one to memorize models’ faces, Camille may look familiar: she’s a French model who’s worked on advertising campaigns from Abercrombie & Fitch to Louis Vuitton. The 21-year-old is also an actress, and has recently starred in the French film Our Day Will Come.

Imogen on the other hand is an English actress known for her roles in back-to-back releases of V for Vendetta in 2006, 28 Weeks Later in 2007 and in Solitary Man in 2009. If you haven’t already, try to get used to her face this is the first major brand Imogen has represented, and by the looks of it, it certainly will not be the last.