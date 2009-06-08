StyleCaster
Share

Meet Bobbi Brown Tomorrow

What's hot
StyleCaster

Meet Bobbi Brown Tomorrow

Alexis
by

Tomorrow you can meet makeup expert Bobbi Brown herself at Bergdorf Goodman’s Café. She will be making a personal appearance from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., and she’ll also be offering a lesson of tips and techniques from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Bobbi Brown’s Beauty Team Manager of Artistry, Kimberly Soane, will also be teaching a Master Class from 6:30-7:30 p.m. In addition, Bobbi’s Beauty Team will be at the counter from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. to answer all of your questions and offer complimentary makeup lessons.

Master Class with Bobbi Brown, $300 (redeemable in Bobbi Brown Products); Master Class with Kim Soane, $150 (fee redeemable in Bobbi Brown Products); reservations required, call 212-872-2681.

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share