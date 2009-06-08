Meet Bobbi Brown Tomorrow

Tomorrow you can meet makeup expert Bobbi Brown herself at Bergdorf Goodman’s Café. She will be making a personal appearance from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., and she’ll also be offering a lesson of tips and techniques from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Bobbi Brown’s Beauty Team Manager of Artistry, Kimberly Soane, will also be teaching a Master Class from 6:30-7:30 p.m. In addition, Bobbi’s Beauty Team will be at the counter from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. to answer all of your questions and offer complimentary makeup lessons.

Master Class with Bobbi Brown, $300 (redeemable in Bobbi Brown Products); Master Class with Kim Soane, $150 (fee redeemable in Bobbi Brown Products); reservations required, call 212-872-2681.