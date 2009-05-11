Meet Bobbi Brown, Support Dress For Success

Bobbi Brown buffs, support Dress For Success – an organization that promotes the economic independence of women by providing professional attire, career development tools, and support – and meet Bobbi, at Barneys on May 14th. All you have to do is call 212-833-2006 to schedule an appointment, bring an accessory donation for Dress For Success (think: nearly new jewelry, scarves, handbags, and shoes), and then sit back as Bobbi Brown herself offers advice from 12 to 2 and her artists give you personal makeup updates from 11 to 7.

Barneys New York, 660 Madison Avenue (at 61st St.), 212-833-2006