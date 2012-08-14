Meet Angela Reece: Celebrity Makeup Artist

Born in Tehran, Iran, Angela Reece is a New York City-based celebrity makeup artist with over 10 years of experience. Her impressive roster of clients include Georgina Chapman and Keren Craig (Marchesa founders), Maggie Gyllenhaal, Sofia Coppola and Venus Williams, to name a few. Aside from working with top celebrities and talent, she was a global artist for Laura Mercier and traveled all around the world representing the illustrious brand. For more information or to book a consultation with Angela, tweet her @ReeceAngela.

What are five products you can’t live without and why:

Laura Mercier Cake Eyeliner – It becomes a liquid when it’s wet, is water-resistant, and the most pigmented eyeliner out there; depending on the brush, you control how thick or thin you want it. Cle de Peau Concealer – Amazing under eye and blemish concealer; beautiful silky texture. Ole Henrikson Aloe Vera Deep Cleanser – Perfect for oily and blemish prone skin. Jouer Illuminating Tint– If you mix this in with ANY fuller coverage foundation, you’ll have a flawless finish. Laura Mercier Mineral Powder Foundation- The best makeup for humid climates; it’s almost water resistant.

Beauty trend to retire: It’s time to “reign in” over-bronzing your skin so that it looks unnatural. It’s a much prettier look to enhance your skin with moderately bronzed skin.

Her signature makeup technique: A glowing, flawless looking complexion is essential to any beautiful makeup application. If you can’t radiate from within naturally, there are certainly tricks and formulas that help create this healthy-skin look. Also, Laura Mercier taught me an eye-lining technique called the “tightline”- where you line the roots of the lashes from underneath the lash line.

Donna Kim is a multimedia lifestyle journalist, on-air trend expert, and professional makeup artist. Her work has been featured on NBC’s “The Today Show”, “New York Live/LXTV,” Racked.com, Huffington Post Style, Kmart Fashion, QVC, “The Village Voice,” Shecky’s Media, to name a few. She has a Master’s in broadcast journalism from Columbia University and a Bachelor’s in media, culture and communication from NYU. Follow her on Twitter @DonnaDaily and to check out her work, visit her blog www.DonnaDaily.com.