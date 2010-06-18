Meet Alyssa, the DIY Queen!

Yesterday I met a friend for dinner in Hoboken. I walked up to the restaurant, smiled at the hostess and immediately forgot what I was going to say because I was obsessed with her lip gloss. It was the perfect nude!

“Ummmm..table for two? Outside?”

“Sure. It will be a short wait. I’ll put your name on the list.”

“My name is Lisa. Actually…what is your lip gloss? I’m kind of obsessed with it.”

“Oh. It’s actually just clear lip gloss and concealer.”

“Wait. For real?”

“Yeah! I use old mascara to tame crazy eye brows. I’m all about the DIY.”

I thought for a second and then said, “Okay, so this might sound weird, but could I take a picture of you and your lips? I write a blog called “These Lips Are Made for Glossin'” for this website DailyMakeover.com, and lip gloss is kind of my thing.”

“Sure! Let me just reapply.”

Alyssa has an amazing olive skin tone which basically means she can wear nudes all year round. She even said that her friends joke with her all the time and say, “Oh you’re bringing out the white lips again Alyssa?”

I told her to wear the nudes proudly! Alyssa now joins J. Lo as two people I am incredibly jealous of when it comes to donning nude lip gloss.

Here’s how to get Alyssa’s DIY nude gloss!

Take any clear lip gloss. Alyssa’s favorite is Victoria Secret Lip Glaze in Crystal Clear

Take your concealer. Alyssa uses CoverGirl Smoother’s Concealer in Neutralizer

Mix them together (more gloss, less concealer or vice versa depending on how nude you want to be) and voila! You have your very own custom nude shade!

Of course this depends on your skin tone, color of your lips etc. but just have fun with it! Be your own beauty chemist for the day!

What are some of your DIY beauty products?