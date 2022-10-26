This Retinol Body Cream With 30,000 Reviews Left A Customer’s Skin “Soft, Supple, & Lifted” After Only a Few Days

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’re using retinol on your face but not your body, we need to talk. While transforming skin with retinol is mostly left up to the visage, next level body care is getting yourself a lotion with retinol in it. Vitamin A is my best skin care friend, so I make sure that all of my skin is covered in it.

Medix’s 5.5 Retinol Cream combines anti-aging ingredients with natural antioxidants to help decrease the look of wrinkles and fine lines, while natural ferulic acid targets sun-damaged skin. This well-reviewed body care product (it’s up to almost 30,000 reviews on Amazon—and counting) quickly transforms skin and brings life back to you. You can also use it on your face if you don’t already have a retinol in your skin care routine. Bonus points for the chamomile and botanimoist AMS, which helps increase your skins hydration by almost 88%. Your skin will feel hydrates and moisturized, on top of feeling oh so smooth.

Medix 5.5 Retinol Body Lotion Moisturizer Face & Body Cream

This Medix 5.5 Retinol Body Lotion Moisturizer Face & Body Cream is a great moisturizer for skin that feels crepey, wrinkles, sagging skin, and sun damage. It’s vegan and cruelty-free, so it’s not tested on animals.

Reviewers love and rave about this body lotion , claiming that it erases the appearance of crepey skin almost immediately. One user said, “In the past two years, the back of my hands had developed crepey dried skin that looked like shiny cracked earth. It was very noticeable. Although I am 63, my face and body look 20 years younger but my crepey hands look at least 10 years older! I wore moisturizing gloves with lotion on at bedtime but not much improvement had shown. I purchased Medix. The first three days I was able to see drastic improvement. A week later my skin had gotten so smooth there was no traces of crepey skin at all. Thank you Medix! I shall recommend this product to all my friends and family.”