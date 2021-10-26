14,000 Shoppers Swear By This ‘Miracle Cream’ That Treats Dark Spots & Acne Scars In A Few Days

If you have ever suffered from cystic acne scars, or are currently in the midst of dealing with dark spots that simply won’t heal, then you know just how emotionally taxing it can be trying to find a solution. Many skincare brands tout solutions in the form of expensive serums or creams, but according to Amazon shoppers, you can save money and treat your skin all at once thanks to a drugstore scar gel that usually costs under $20 (by luck, it’s on sale now for under $8!!!).

More than 14,000 shoppers have given this skin corrector a perfect five-star rating, and even while it has more than 22,000 reviews, Mederma’s Advanced Scar Gel has maintained an impressive average 4.4 star grade. It’s so beloved that its users call it a “miracle cream.” Given that it heals burn marks, acne scars, and dark spots, we can understand how it received this acclaim.

RELATED: Shoppers Have Found The Secret To Getting ‘Healthier, Fuller & Stronger’ Hair In A Few Weeks

The daily cream is formulated to gently heal old and new scars, and while it’s previously only been seen as an ointment to be used following a surgery or injury, shoppers swear it’s just as affective as diminishing the appearance of acne marks and dark spots.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

“After a few days of using it every day, my dark spots and scars were fading away, even my burn scar that was dark brown was turning into a lighter shade of brown,” wrote one five-star reviewer.

Using it is simple: dab the product on the problem area once a day and watch as over time, it fades away. Reviewers say the solution cream doesn’t smell or leave a weird residue, but can tend to dry out skin, so they recommend following the gel with a moisturizer.

“After months of clearing up the cystic acne, blackheads, and whiteheads, my skin was left with hyper-pigmentation marks (red, purple, brown) and an uneven texture,” explained one five-star reviewer. “I have used a number of prescribed topicals, retinoids, and medical grade skin lighteners. My dermatology specialist (who has dealt with acne herself) recommended this product because it was affordable yet effective. I was highly skeptical that it would work, but wow was I wrong! It does take a few weeks to start noticing a difference. But I truly have noticed a big difference in my overall skin tone (marks are fading) and the texture is starting to even out, as well.”

And, if you didn’t think that its ability to heal scars of all sorts was impressive enough, here’s another fun fact: The gel can even work its magic on stretch marks. No wonder that, out of all of the thousands of options available on Amazon, this one has the No.1 top rating.