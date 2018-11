As reported by WWD this morning, Emily DiDonato has been signed as Maybelline New York’s new spokeswoman for the brand. The 18 year old, discovered last fall by ReQuest Model Management, joins Christy Turlington, Julia Stegner, Erin Wasson and Jessica White at the L’Oréal-owned brand.

Born and raised in upstate New York, the 5 feet 10 inch Italian and Irish beauty will make her Maybelline debut in TV ads for the brand’s much-anticipated Color Sensational Lip Color this summer.