Maybelline Wants Your Lips

Maybelline New York has been very successful in their eye related endeavors, trumping its competitors with mascara sales. Basking in their lash glory, and focusing mainly on making our lashes voluminous, long, and sultry, Maybelline forgot to focus on working their same cosmetic magic on our lips…until now!

Color Sensational is a 48-shade lipstick, liner and gloss line created using a new color technology. Everything about the new products, including their displays, is specifically crafted to assist you in finding the coveted and endlessly sought after perfect shade of lipstick. Specific attention was even given to make sure that the color you see in the tube is the same as the one you will see on your lips. That’s right, no more drugstore color guessing!

So drop the pricey lipsticks ladies and mark your calendars for July. At below $8 a lipstick, why not let people wonder if you were born with perfectly colored lips, or if it’s Maybelline!