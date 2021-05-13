Maybelline & Urban Sophistication’s Collab Includes The Viral Blush & Mascara

Anyone who’s on TikTok and/or Instagram knows that social media can wreak havoc on your self-esteem. Sure, once you find your community, support can be helpful. But the constant face-changing filters and Face Tuned bodies can be exhausting. That’s why Urban Sophistication and Maybelline New York partnered to create a limited-edition bundle in celebration of Mental Health Awareness Month.

The collection includes a reflective mirrored iPhone case emblazoned with “Social Media Does Not Define Beauty Standards.” If you’re not familiar with Urban Sophistication, the fashion brand’s phone cases are favorites of the Hadid sisters and Dua Lipa, just to name a few. With the case comes three best-selling Maybelline beauty products and a cute green makeup bag.

And these aren’t just any Maybelline products. Two of these went ultra-viral on TikTok and I actually wear all the time. You get a Lash Sensational Sky High Mascara (read our full review here!), Cheek Heat Gel-Cream Blush and Lifter Gloss infused with hyaluronic acid. This is the perfect trio for a pop of rosy color on warm summer days.

The best part? 100 percent of the proceeds of the bundle will be donated to The Jed Foundation, an organization that aims to protect the emotional health of teens and young adults. So, not only are you looking good, you’re doing good, too. You really can’t go wrong. Shop the collection now on the Urban Sophistication website before it’s gone for good. And turn off the beauty filter while you’re at it.