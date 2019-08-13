Maybelline’s Best-Sellers Are on Super Sale at Ulta

Drugstore makeup has been killing it lately, with innovative new launches featuring trend-focused shades and formulas. Many are just as good, if not better, than their luxe counterparts. Maybelline is one of those brands pushing out exciting new products each season. We’re just trying to keep up with all the newness coming from the brand. Well, now that Maybelline is on sale at Ulta, it’s the perfect time to stock up on best-selling products, as well as try new releases you might not have gotten your hands on yet.

Right now, if you buy any Maybelline product from Ulta, you get another one for half off. Plus, if you spend $15 (which isn’t that hard to do), you score a free Total Temptation Mini Mascara. Who doesn’t like a free gift? Choose from foundation, including the popular Fit Me Matte + Poreless formula, concealer, lipstick, brow products and eyeshadow palettes. Overwhelmed? Shop a few of my personal favorites, below. The sale runs through August 24, or while supplies last.

Instant Age Rewind Eraser Dark Circle Treatment Concealer

Maybelline recently added shades to its best-selling under-eye concealer bringing the grand total to 18 hues.

$9.99 at Ulta

Dream Urban Cover Flawless Coverage Foundation SPF 50

The brand’s newest foundation has been getting rave reviews for its high SPF and smooth and creamy application. I would say it’s more of a medium-coverage foundation and an affordable dupe for It Cosmetics CC Cream.

$12.99 at Ulta

SuperStay Ink Crayon Lipstick

I like to apply these long-wearing lip crayons to the middle of my lips and smudge them out with my fingers. It creates that pretty blotted-lip look.

$9.49 at Ulta

Lasting Fix Makeup Setting Spray

This new setting spray features a matte finish—perfect for sweaty summer months. $

$9.99 at Ulta

Lash Sensational Mascara

Fans love this volumizing mascara’s massive 10-layer brush.

$9.99 at Ulta

