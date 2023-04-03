Shoppers Prefer This $9 Eyeliner to High-End Options Because There’s ‘No Bleeding, Fading or Smudging Throughout The Day’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

If you can apply eyeliner quickly and precisely, you are truly gifted and I am forever envious. Drawing on liner takes what feels like 50 years for me to do, so I usually just avoid this step altogether. However, I recently stumbled upon an ink pen that seems to be the best of the best for any and all eyeliner lovers, especially beginners like me.

Maybelline’s Tattoo Studio Ink Pen Eyeliner has officially entered the chat. It’s waterproof and resistant to fading, smudging and flaking. Not to mention, it’s formulated to last you for up to 24 hours, per the brand. It manages to do all of this with its special brush tip that’s made from 350 bristles. You shouldn’t experience any skipping, dragging or mess because this waterproof eyeliner is quick and easy. You should be able to draw one, continuous line in one swift motion. Plus, its jet black color creates a beautiful, bold, dramatic look.

One five-star shopping wrote, “The color is jet black with a glossy finish. It’s easy to use and build up and go over lines without any flaking or anything like that. I experienced no bleeding, fading or smudging throughout the day. It is also pretty waterproof.”

After all, there’s a reason why the product has the word, “tattoo,” in its name! This is great news for those with eye shapes that are prone to smudging. Another reviewer wrote, “A lot of times with my hooded eyes, liners will end up transferring on my hood throughout the day when I sweat. But this stayed [put] well. It didn’t smudge or transfer.”

The case is closed when it comes to the most long-lasting and precise eyeliner. Incorporate this Maybelline eyeliner into your makeup routine so that you no longer have to spend 30 minutes on nailing the perfect wing. Make sure you check out ASAP, while the ink pen is on sale for $9

instead of $11 during Amazon’s Spring Beauty Premiere Event. And if you want to get in a regular cadence for purchasing this liner—while saving money, might I add—select the Subscribe & Save option on the product page.

Sometimes eyeliner can be a headache and a half to remove. Sure, you want liner that doesn’t budge throughout the day, but you also don’t want to be scrubbing your lids for minutes at a time. Leave it to the Tattoo Studio Ink Pen Eyeliner to be easy to wipe off with micellar water and a gentle face cleanser. No more tugging or pulling your sensitive eye area!

With a 4.4-star overall rating, another shopper wrote, “Probably the best eyeliner I’ve ever used and I’ve used liners from high-end makeup lines and they still smudge and run! This DID NOT at all!! Very happy and will use it from now on!!”

And in case you’re wondering about the pen itself, “The tip of the liner is slightly longer than my older ones, but that makes it so much easier to line the eyes while keeping the brush sideways. The tip does not move around and gives the most perfect line. I am not a beginner, I would say lining isn’t hard for me, but this is really good for beginners as well. It’s super easy to use,” They added, “Coming to the performance, it’s budge-proof, once it’s down it doesn’t move unless you are taking it off. I usually have it on most of the day and it does an excellent job staying in one place.”

It’s not hard to see why the reviews section is chock-full of praises. This eyeliner is everything and more, whether you’re a beginner, have hooded eyes or need to cut down the time it takes to do your makeup. Give this affordable and on-sale Maybelline eyeliner a go. It’s available at Amazon for $9 and also offers a Subscribe & Save option.