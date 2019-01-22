Maybelline Has Finally Launched the Missing Piece to Its Top-Selling Brow Collection

Unless you’re a makeup pro, filling in, shaping and sculpting your eyebrows is a delicate skill that takes time to perfect. There’s a fine line between gorgeous, defined and full brows and scary, Sharpie-like arches above your peepers. It also doesn’t help that finding a product combo that will actually work takes more time than we actually have. That is, unless you’ve gotten to test-drive Maybelline’s wildly popular Tattoo Studio line, which just made our dreams come true with the addition of the Tattoo Studio Brow pomade.

Like most pomades, this one is a multi-use product that can define, fills and groom brows for a bold, buildable finish or more natural, matte one. What sets it a part though is the applicator, which is a spoolie brush instead of a small, flat brush.

The angled-end of the brush makes it easier to manipulate shaping and outlining your brow, as well as filling it in, without looking overdone. It’s also the best tool for grooming unruly hairs before and after the product has been applied. Think of it as microblading application, sans the pain.

The Tattoo Studio Brow Pomade comes in eight water-proof shades from light blonde to auburn to black brown. It’s available now at local drugstores for just $13 and we’d highly recommend pairing it with the Waterproof Eyebrow Gel and Brow Tint Pen. If your goal is fuller, thicker or deeper brows, you’ll be stepping up your arch game in no time with this newbie.

