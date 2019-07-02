Maybelline Just Launched Concealer In Its Popular Super Stay Formula

Even when I’m not wearing a ton of makeup, I like to wear a little concealer under my eyes. It makes me look more awake, brightening my eyes and concealing any dark circles. The new Maybelline Super Stay Concealer does just that. It’s the most full-coverage concealer from Maybelline and the next product in the Super Stay Line. After launching Super Stay Foundation in 2018, the drugstore brand rolled out Super Stay Full Coverage Powder Foundation this year. Both were a huge success with fans loving the skin-like formula and matte coverage. Now, fans can add a full-coverage concealer to the mix.

I haven’t tried the Super Stay Concealer yet but I’ve heard it’s a bit of a dupe for Too Faced’s Shape Tape, which is one of my favorites. It has a similar paddle applicator and a slightly thicker formula than previous Maybelline concealers, but just like Shape Tape, blends out easily with a sponge or your finger.

There are 12 shades to choose from ranging from 05 (Ivory) to 70 (Deep Cocoa). Maybelline promises it’s waterproof, transfer and smudge resistant, and lasts for up to 24 hours, making it great for summer when you’re just trying to keep your makeup from melting. It gives you a seamless, airbrushed finish that doesn’t look cakey and it won’t settle into fine lines. That being said, a great primer goes a long way, especially with matte foundation.

Shop the Maybelline Super Stay Concealer for $9.99 at drugstores and online.

