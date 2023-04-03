Shoppers Say This $10 Thickening Lash Primer Makes It Look Like They Are Wearing ‘Falsies’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Calling all folks with stick-straight, stubborn lashes: Your makeup routine may be missing a lash primer. Whether you’re dealing with smudging, flakes or simply can’t get any mascara out there to give you the length and thickness you want, adding a mascara primer into the mix can dramatically help. Here’s a prime example: Amazon shoppers are raving about the ‘false-lash effect’ the Maybelline Lash Sensational Sky High Serum Infused Lash Primer

brings.

The serum-infused primer

acts as a precursor to your regular mascara, amplifying its effects by tenfold. The tinted formula both conditions and nourishes lashes, prepping them for optimal mascara applications that don’t look spidery or clumpy. Basically, it extends and volumizes your natural lashes instantly, providing the look of lash extensions. Plus, it also contains ceramides and vitamin B5 that soften and grow each individual lash over the course of four weeks.

Maybelline Lash Sensational Sky High Primer

The primer also has Maybelline’s exclusive Flex Tower mascara brush that bends to reach each lash from root to top and combs through them effortlessly. The formula is ophthalmologist- and allergy-tested, so even those with sensitive eyes and contact lens wearers can use it.

Not to mention, the primer has over 79,000 five-star ratings

from Amazon shoppers who say it truly lives up to its ‘sky high’ name.

“I couldn’t believe what this did to my lashes,” wrote one person. “I am already pretty gifted as far as natural lashes so normally I just get whatever mascara and don’t worry about it too much but I saw this and was interested in the duo primer and mascara

and oh my geez its glorious! My lashes were looking so good just after the primer and when I added the mascara I was laughing at how long and full they got it looked like I was wearing falsies.”

“First off I am a makeup snob who typically buys luxury brands, but will often grab something on impulse in the drugstore,” shared another shopper. “…Well the joke is on me because this one works better than the $40 brand I was using. It goes on well, it layers effectively and it separates and lengthens lashes perfectly. It doesn’t smudge, but comes off quickly with cleanser and water or a makeup wipe. It has a very gentle and bendy wand which I believe contributes to its success over the stiffer ones. A great staple, I will continue to purchase.”

Grab the Maybelline best-seller while its down to $10 during Amazon’s Spring Beauty Premiere Event, alongside the brand’s hero Lash Sensational Mascara

. Sign up for subscribe & save deliveries so you never run out.