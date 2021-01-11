Maybelline’s New Mascara Is Going Viral On TikTok—Find Out If It’s Worth the Hype

It’s not everyday that a beauty product goes viral and it’s actually affordable. But a drugstore find that performs as well as its luxury alternatives? Count me in. When I saw everyone on my TikTok For Your Page trying the Maybelline Sky High Mascara, I knew I had to do a review. Even better, folks of all ages have been testing and loving the new formula for ultra-long and clump-free lashes.

Since it’s likely salons in your area are closed until Covid-19 numbers decrease and you won’t be getting lash extensions or a lash lift anytime soon, a new lengthening mascara just might be the ticket. Maybelline Lash Sensational Sky High Mascara is currently sold out in a few places, including Ulta. It’s also a best-seller on Amazon with almost a five-star rating. Many are saying it’s similar to the fan-favorite Benefit BADgal BANG! Volumizing Mascara and the Hourglass Unlocked Instant Extensions Mascara, both of which are almost $30.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

I think most of what these three mascaras have in common is the flexible mascara wand that reaches every little lash. Maybelline’s mascara comes in both washable and waterproof formulas and is infused with bamboo extract and fibers for long, full lashes that aren’t weighed down.

My own lashes are dark but not especially long.

I added a few layers and my lashes got super long quickly without any clumps. I usually like bigger wands so I was pleasantly surprised at how well this bendy one really coated every lash.

The outcome is more lengthening than thickening, which works really well for me. The biggest test though was seeing how well the formula held up throughout the day. My main complaint with drugstore mascara is how they tend to flake and fade and I have to reapply. But not this one. It held up even when I forgot I was wearing makeup and rubbed my eyes.

Maybelline’s Sky High Mascara is absolutely worth checking out, especially at less than $10. Grab it now at Amazon while you can before it sells out again.