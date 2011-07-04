Maybelline Revamps Site To Feature Street Style, WIN Prizes!

Maybelline has unveiled their redesigned website, featuring an NYC365 page full of New York street style to inspire our beauty and fashion looks each and every day. The images, shot by photographer Mr. Newton, feature some of the hottest neighborhoods around the city (and some of the most style-worthy girls of course).

Fashion and beauty editors and bloggers have been featured on the site as of late, such as Amber Katz from Beauty Blogging Junkie, Andrea Arterbery from The Glamzons, and Julie DiNardo from Fashion Pulse Daily. You can also find me featured on there for the July 1st shot!

And, if you want a chance to win some of my favorite Maybelline products pictured above, just follow the steps below!

1. Click here to follow @BeautyHigh on Twitter.

2. Post your Twitter name in the comments section below to let us know you have followed us.

You have from right now until Friday, July 8th at 5pm EST to enter. Good luck!

*Winners must be 18 or older and a resident of the U.S. Three winners will be randomly selected July 8th and notified via Twitter.