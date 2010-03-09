Maybelline Releases New “Sweet Thing” Collection and More Candy-Themed Beauty Products

Maybelline New York just released its latest collection for spring– and while it smells delectably sweet, it’s one treat that won’t foil your warm weather weight loss plans. The Sweet Thing Collection is an array of products in vintage pastel colors available for a limited time, beginning this month. Ranging from polishes to eyeshadow duos and lip glosses– the collection covers all of the bases.

Our favorite thing about Sweet Thing is the names of the products. From a 1950s-inspired light purple named “Goody Plum Drop” to a cream shadow stick in “Oh My Meringue,” we can’t help but want to try the colors with the cutest monikers. And, this, of course, made us think of all the other sweet-themed products we know and love. So, below is a list of our top 10 candy-themed beauty products for you to drool over.

1 & 2. Dylan’s Candy Bar Ice Cream Sugar Scrub in Coconut Bon Bon & Philosophy Frosted Layer Cake Shampoo, Shower Gel, and Bubble Bath



We all escape to Dylan’s Candy Bar when we’re having a sugar craving– well, luckily, now we can satisfy our sweet tooth without added calories. The sugar scrub softens your skin with jojoba beads, pumice, and vitamin E, and smells sweetly of coconut ice cream– who could ask for more? (Dylan’s Candy Bar Ice Cream Sugar Scrub in Coconut Bon Bon, $20, at sephora.com).

Philosophy is the go-to company for sweetly scented concoctions, and they get it right with their layer cake shampoo trio. First of all, who can resist a pink frosted cake? And secondly, as a shampoo, shower gel, and bubble bath all-in-one, this sweet scent will be lingering on you all day long. (Philosophy Frosted Layer Cake Shampoo, Shower Gel & Bubble Bath, $16, at ulta.com).

3 & 4. Korres Sugar & Spice Set & Benefit Cosmetics Georgia Peach Powder



This shower gel set (meant for the holiday season) includes three festive scents: Hot Spiced Chocolate, Honey Spice, and Sugar Glazed Clementine. These luscious options are, of course, more winter appropriate, but we’re pretty sure most people wouldn’t pass these up….ever. (Korres Sugar & Spice Set, $8 (originally $18) at sephora.com).

This powder is the perfect peaches and cream color (a great way to safely try the coral trend this spring) to dust over your cheekbones. It’s a sheer shade with a peach scent– because who doesn’t want scented cheeks? (Benefit Cosmetics Georgia Peach Powder, $28, at ulta.com).

5 & 6. Too Faced Chocolate Soleil Matte Bronzing Powder with Real Cocoa & Fresh Sugar Face Polish



With warm weather just around the corner, bronzing powder is the best way to fake a summer glow (until we have the real thing of course). Too Faced’s bronzing powder with cocoa neutralizes red tones in the skin and evens out tone, giving you a rich, golden tan color. Added bonus: the cocoa gives the bronzer a sweet, chocolatey scent. (Too Faced Chocolate Soleil Matte Bronzing Powder with Real Cocoa, $28, at ulta.com)

This face polish is, by far, one of our favorite sweet-themed products. Made from brown sugar and antioxidant-rich strawberries (a combination to die for), the scrub gently exfoliates to dissolve dead skin cells and reveal beautiful, nourished skin underneath. (Fresh Sugar Face Polish, $55, at fresh.com).



7 & 8. Essie Polish in Mint Candy Apple & DKNY Candy Apples Eau de Parfum in Juicy Berry



Essie’s fashion-favorite polish, Mint Candy Apple, makes our list of course. The soft mint hue is the perfect color with which to cover your nails this spring. (Essie Polish in Mint Candy Apple, $8, at beauty.com).

Keeping with the candy apple theme, DKNY’s candy apple scented perfume is encased in the most decadent bottle. It makes us crave an apple picked straight from the orchard– covered in hard candy, obviously. With a combination of blackberry, apple blossoms, and rose petals– this scent is the definition of sweet. (DKNY Candy Apples Eau de Parfum in Juicy Berry, $55, at beauty.com).



9 & 10. Stila Cherry Crush Lip & Cheek Stain & Origins Lip Color in Caramel Candy



This stain is one of our favorites because it moisturizes skin while also protecting it with antioxidants (cherry and pomegranate extracts). Lips and cheeks get a bright pop of red to boot. (Stila Lip & Cheek Stain in Cherry Crush, $24, at ulta.com).

Lip gloss is something every girl needs. Origins gloss in Caramel Candy does the job. The shiny, pale pink solution is loaded with aloe and vitamin E for soft, smooth lips. (Origins Lip Color in Caramel Candy, $14.50, at beauty.com).



More News We Love:

How to Blow Dry Your Hair Like a Professional

Top 10 Neon Nail Polishes for Spring

Academy Awards 2010: The Best in Beauty