Beauty and the Real Girl: A Trusted Red Lipstick

Going backstage and learning tips and tricks from the professionals may be an adventure, but sometimes, the best tricks come from real girls. In “Beauty and the Real Girl,” we learn the best beauty tips, tricks and secrets from girls just like us.

Any girl who’s swiped on a bright red lipstick at least once in her life knows that it has the power to completely turn a day around. Your confidence goes up, you smile more, and you wind up feeling amazing throughout the day, even when things aren’t quite going your way. But, every lipstick loving lady also knows that finding that perfect red can be a bit of a challenge.

When we ran into Sam Pitta, a soon-to-be elementary school teacher, and saw her flawless red lipstick, we had to stop and ask the brand, shade, and nearest available store to go snag a tube for ourselves.

“There’s nothing I enjoy more than a nice red lip! I swear by Maybelline’s Red Revival lipstick. It’s vibrant and long-lasting, and doesn’t dry out my lips or clump like other lipsticks I’ve tried. My red lipstick gives me confidence and makes me feel beautiful.”

Where to Buy: Maybelline ColorSensational Lipcolor in Red Revival, $7.79, Drugstore.com