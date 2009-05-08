Maybelline Markets to Mascara Mavens

While Maybelline is planning on debuting their Define-A-Lash Pulse Perfection mascara in July – a battery-operated vibrating mascara meant to mimic the motions that most effectively achieve length and thickness – for one day only it will be available for a special preview purchase for beauty addicts abound, according to WWD.

On May 18th go to maybelline.com/pulse to buy one of the limited mascaras available on this one day only.

Mark your calendars because, if you miss this opportunity, you’ll have to wait until July… and from what we hear about this new product, you won’t want to wait that long.