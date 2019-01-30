Maybelline Just Dropped 7 Lipsticks Proven To Look Good On Everyone, Or They’re Free

The beauty world has been buzzing with terms like “universally flattering” or “all-inclusive,” and for good reason. Social media has made it easier for people to speak out against brands offering complimentary shades to only a select few (AHEM fair to medium skin toned) consumers, while seemingly ignoring the fact that America is literally a melting pot of ethnicities and skin tones. And TBH, is it even possible for something to be flattering on everyone? Well, Maybelline’s Made For All Lipstick aims to prove it is.

The drugstore brand has released a new lippie, Made for All By Color Sensational Lipstick, that claims to be universally flattering on everyone. We know, it seems nigh impossible, right? But after countless amounts of research, the brand is confident they’ve nailed it. The collection of seven lip colors, in a variety of pink and red hues, wasn’t released until it was rigorously tested and proven to look great on 50 women of all skin tones.

Here’s the scoop on how this works, in case you’re feeling skeptical. Like most cosmetics, lipsticks contain undertones that interact with the undertones in your skin tone, which can be anything from purple to yellow to red. This is why the lip color that works amazingly well for your work wife may not bring out the best in your skin. Maybelline mixed and tested various formulas with a mixture of various undertones, until they hit the jackpot with the perfect combination that looks equally stunning on fair to deep skin—and everything in between.

Since you’re most likely buying these lippies in a drugstore, where the color-rich formulas are wrapped up and sealed, the biggest challenge is not being able to test the color before you buy. But Maybelline is so confident you’ll love each of the colors, they’re offering a satisfaction guarantee or your money back. That’s right. If you don’t like the lip color that claims to be flattering on everyone, you can mail in your receipt for a full-refund.

You can snag the Made for All Lipstick By Color Sensational at your local drugstore or Ulta for only $8. And who knows, you might just find a new favorite hue to add to your lippie collection.

