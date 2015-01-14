The One Thing: Maybelline Lash Sensational Mascara

At Beauty High we constantly have new products crossing our desks and are always on the hunt for the next best thing. “The One Thing” is our way of sharing with you that must-have product that you need to introduce to your lives right now, whether it’s from a drugstore or a department store.
- Because your eyelashes grow in layers, Maybelline chose to create a brush that featured 10 layers of bristles to coat each varying lash layer instead of clumping and bunching them together.
- The bristles on the brush are at different lengths so that they effectively coat each eyelash.
- The actual formula is more liquid than it is waxy to prevent lashes getting stuck together.
Why It’s the One Thing:
The concept behind the engineering of the brush is that it will create a fan-like effect—and that’s exactly what it does. Because the formula reaches every lash layer, you eyelashes appear thicker, longer, and fuller. The flexible and layered bristles also move through your eyelashes with ease. And if you’re not into the concept (or price) of extensions, this is a easy and affordable option.
Where to buy: Maybelline Lash Sensational Mascara, $7, target.com