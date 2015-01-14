The One Thing: Maybelline Lash Sensational Mascara

At Beauty High we constantly have new products crossing our desks and are always on the hunt for the next best thing. “The One Thing” is our way of sharing with you that must-have product that you need to introduce to your lives right now, whether it’s from a drugstore or a department store.

You’ve just completed your eye makeup with only one step to go: the mascara. It seems like a relatively fool-proof task—just dip the wand in the tube and gently swipe it through your lashes for a lengthened, wide-eye look. That situation we just described is how we wish mascara application really was—a makeup fantasy of sorts. Any girl who has even opened up a mascara tube knows that it’s unnaturally difficult to find a brush and formula combo that won’t clump up your look. Since we should all have long, Twiggy-like (or dare we say Kylie?) lashes all the time, we beauty lovers keep our eyes and ears out for any inkling of a mascara launch that will make our natural lashes look like falsies. Because let’s be real—this step shouldn’t be skipped. The launch of Maybelline’s Lash Sensational Mascara brings good news to your 2015 makeup routine, as the brush is actually engineered to make your lashes seem fuller and longer. Read on to find out why we can’t stop batting our eyes.

What Makes It Different:

Because your eyelashes grow in layers, Maybelline chose to create a brush that featured 10 layers of bristles to coat each varying lash layer instead of clumping and bunching them together.

The bristles on the brush are at different lengths so that they effectively coat each eyelash.

The actual formula is more liquid than it is waxy to prevent lashes getting stuck together.

Why It’s the One Thing:



The concept behind the engineering of the brush is that it will create a fan-like effect—and that’s exactly what it does. Because the formula reaches every lash layer, you eyelashes appear thicker, longer, and fuller. The flexible and layered bristles also move through your eyelashes with ease. And if you’re not into the concept (or price) of extensions, this is a easy and affordable option.

Where to buy: Maybelline Lash Sensational Mascara, $7, target.com

