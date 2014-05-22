Beauty and the Real Girl: Why Maybelline Great Lash is a Cult Classic

Going backstage and learning tips and tricks from the professionals may be an adventure, but sometimes, the best tricks come from real girls. In “Beauty and the Real Girl,” we learn the best beauty tips, tricks and secrets from girls just like us.

Finding your perfect mascara is a lot like finding the perfect pair of black pumps. Between making your eyes look bigger and more awake, and really giving you a finished look (even if you wear nothing else), there are few makeup products more important than mascara. Once you find your mascara soulmate, you use it religiously.

Brittany Colasanto, an art therapist, has such fantastic eyelashes that she’s constantly asked if they’re real. When we asked her, she told us exactly how she gets such great lashes.

“I religiously use Maybelline Great Lash mascara,” Brittany tells us. “I’ve been married to this mascara for about 10 years, and everyone always asks if I’m wearing false lashes. When I apply it, I do one coat on my top lashes, then while that’s drying, I apply to my bottom lashes. To finish up, I do one more coat on the top lashes and if I need to do any clean up, I’ll do it after they dry.”

Where to Buy: Maybelline Great Lash Mascara, $4.15, Drugstore.com