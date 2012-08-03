Maybelline Great Lash is Launching Four Limited Edition Colored Mascaras

For the month of August only, Maybelline New York has launched four limited-edition colored mascaras. The classic Great Lash mascara is now going to be available in four shades inspired by the runways.

The shades available will be Pop of Purple, Blink of Blue, Go Go Green and Totally Teal. The Great Lash color collection boosts the natural eye color and enhances the shape of the eye by defining the lashes. While the mascara thickens your lashes, it also conditions which leaves them looking better than ever. Plus, colored mascara has been a trend we’ve been seeing on the runway (remember Stella McCartney’s gorgeous blue-eyed beauties for F/W 2012?) so it’s about time that we can get our hands on a classic mascara to try out the trend.

Pick up one of the colored mascaras at your local drugstore while it is still available! Each costs $6.40 (just a tad more than the classic) and will be available nationwide.

Image via Imaxtree, Maybelline