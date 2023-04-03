This $10 Mascara Helps Me Fake Lash Extensions

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

I’ve always liked the look of subtle lash extensions but the upkeep just seems next to impossible. Plus, that in-between time? No thanks. Instead, I’m always looking for a lengthening mascara that will fake the look of falsies but I can wash it off at the end of the night. One of my favorites is Maybelline Lash Sensational Sky High Mascara, so when I saw Maybelline came out with a The Falsies Surreal Extensions Mascara, I knew I had to try it. It promises similar length as Lash Sensational but with these cool mix of fibers. Count me intrigued.

This formula was actually inspired by lash extensions and is meant to mimic the varying lengths and volume. The small different size fibers extend your natural lashes and the long, intertwined bristle brush catches every lash. It promises to be clump-resistant, smudge-resistant, flake-resistant and smear-resistant, as well as vegan and safe for sensitive eyes. It comes in Blackest Black, Very Black and Brownish Black.

To test Maybelline’s newest launch, I applied my mascara in the way I do most often — haphazardly in the passenger seat of a friend’s car on the way to Erewhon. Let’s be real. That’s just how my life goes. So, I threw The Falsies Surreal Extensions Mascara in Very Black into my purse and forgot about it until we were a few minutes away from the store. That’s when I applied a few coats to my lashes, wiggling it from the root to tip. There’s no lash curler. No makeup remover to clean up smudges. It’s about as real as it gets with no other eye makeup.

The photos are so imperfect, I almost wanted to re-do the mascara when I got home with my clip-on light from Amazon. But I was so impressed with how my lashes looked, I had to go with it. With only 3-4 swipes, the length was pretty dramatic. And there were zero clumps. Seriously, I don’t know if this formula can clump. I can totally see how it mimics lash extensions with the different size lashes, something I’m not totally familiar with but I ended up really liking. It’s a more fluttery look than thick and bold.

I didn’t test the brand’s “24 hour-wear” promise but my lashes lasted as long as I needed them to and removed easily with my normal cleansing balm. This might just replace my fave Sky High Mascara, though they’re both great for different occasions. Shop The Falsies Surreal Extensions Mascara at Target now. You won’t be sorry.