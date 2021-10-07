This TikTok-Viral Mascara Gives You A Lash Lift In Seconds—& It’s 30% Off For Today Only

Finding the perfect everyday mascara isn’t a walk in the park. Regardless of how your lashes look and behave, you likely want something that’s voluminous, lengthening, and long-lasting. But some products that promise you all of the above end up leaving you looking like a racoon at the end of the day (we’ve all been there).

That’s where the TikTok-viral Maybelline the Falsies Lash Lift mascara comes in. It has falsies in the name for a reason—yes, all you have to do is swipe this mascara on and it’ll look like you have a pair of fake lashes on. A volumized look with no tricky glue application required? Who doesn’t want that for themselves?

You can get this faux lash lift look right now for $6.31 as part of Amazon’s Holiday Beauty Haul Event, which is currently offering up to 36% off of select makeup products. You’ll really need to act quickly, though, because it’s a deal that expires at the end of the day.

Here’s what makes this product such a hot commodity: the double curved brush gets extremely up close and personal with the roots of your lashes. This way, it lengthens and volumizes each individual lash. Plus, Maybelline heard our prayers for lashes that slay because this mascara’s formula is super volumizing and anti-clumping. A mascara that can do both? Sign us up!

The Maybelline the Falsies Lash Lift mascara has gained tons of traction on TikTok, but its fans also give the lowdown on Amazon. “I’ve got no lashes and this mascara gives me THICK long looking lashes!” wrote one shopper. Another one said, “I love the unique wand applicator too – various sizes and swoops make it easy to get the right spots. I’d buy this mascara again.” Plus, tons of others dub it their new “go-to,” “favorite,” and “staple” mascara.

TikToker @roseandben called out this almighty silver tube to her 754,500 followers. In the short clip, you can watch her compare the equally popular Maybelline Sky High mascara with the Maybelline the Falsies Lash Lift mascara. Though the Sky High one is a bit more well-known, the makeup guru holds up the Falsies Lash Lift and says, “this one is my favorite—it just leaves them so fluffy.” The biggest differentiator, for her, is that it doesn’t leave her lashes clumpy. Viewers can clearly see the difference, especially after Rose applies two coats of each formula. The Falsies Lash Lift mascara separates her lashes perfectly, leaving them defined yet feathery.

We’re not quite sure what you’re waiting for at this point. Head over to Amazon’s beauty sale and pick up this volumizing, anti-clumping mascara that’ll keep your lashes perked up all day long.