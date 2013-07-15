Get Nailed: Maybelline Color Show Nail Polish x Manicure Month Giveaway!

We at Beauty High have decided to declare July “Manicure Month,” a month-long celebration of what we love most: nails. We’ve teamed up with nail art bloggers and manicurists from across America to bring you nail art how to’s, video tutorials, and manicure inspiration throughout July.

If there’s one thing we love in this world, it’s nail polish. What’s even better, though, is free nail polish. So, nail polish junkies of the world, listen up: In honor of Manicure Month on Beauty High, we’ve partnered up with Maybelline to bring you enough nail polish to keep you busy for weeks!

We’ve been wearing Maybelline’s new Color Show collections, Polka Dots and Holographic, for weeks now, and a day hasn’t gone by without a compliment on our tips. The Holographic collection features five lacquers that are metallic to the max, while the Polka Dots collection (shown above) has five different polishes to that will have you seeing spots. Are you drooling yet? We thought so.

All you have to do for the chance to win the two newest collections of Maybelline Color Show (yes, that’s 10 free nail polishes!), is head over to our Facebook page. “Like” Beauty High and Maybelline on Facebook and you’ll be entered to win Polka Dots and Holographics from Maybelline. What are you waiting for?

Enter to Win Here: Beauty High Facebook

*U.S. residents only. Winners will be randomly drawn from eligible participants on July 19, 2013. Winners will be contacted by a Beauty High team member using the email provided in the entree form of this giveaway. Once emailed, winners have 48 hours to respond. If no response is sent by contacted winners, Beauty High will randomly draw replacement winners.

Image via Instagram

