Maybelline Color Sensational Lipstick in Nearly There

This highly pigmented lipstick imparts a creamy, hydrating pout with crisp color pay-off. Its consistency is that of a lipstick saddled with a much heavier price tag, so you get excellent bang for your buck. Gals with feathering concerns may want to pair this lip color with a lip liner as its creaminess may lead to color migration. But I find in colder temperatures, it serves as a balm/lipstick hybrid. Its subtle frost lends an ethereal vibe.
Price: $7
Where To Buy: drugstore.com
