This Drugstore Matte Lipstick Changed My Freaking Life

Alright, to be completely honest, even as a beauty-product hoarder and new-release stalker, I’m surprisingly extremely lazy when it comes to applying makeup. But even in my most hesitant, reluctant-to-make-an-effort mornings (you know, the days that you run out the door after smacking your alarm a million times), there’s one product that I always take time to apply: a matte lipstick. And although I’ve tested and tried a shit-ton of matte lipsticks at this point, I had never found my perfect, lazy-girl approved match—until now.



Enter Maybelline’s Color Sensational Inti-Matte Nudes, my favorite line of matte lipsticks to date. Aside from the fact that these nudes come in 10 neutral shades that fit pretty much every skin tone (shout out to Maybelline for actually thinking of diversity, here), their main selling point is that they happen to be made out of magic and fairy dust—or, at least that’s what I thought when I first swiped one on. Because unlike most matte lipsticks that suck the moisture out of your lips or flake by lunch, these mattes actually stay on and stay hydrating, even through two cups of coffee (uh, zero lipstick marks on my mugs, by the way) and a soupy lunch. In fact, by the time my first coat of Brown Blush faded after a good six hours, my lips felt noticeably softer, like I had used a balm, instead of a lipstick.

And if that glowing, fan-girly review wasn’t enough to entice you, maybe the fact that each of these suckers is only $7.49, meaning you won’t have another repeat episode of the last time you fell in love with a product, only to discover it was incredibly out of your price range (sorry, Tom Ford—it’s not you; it’s me).

And seeing as I readily admit how deeply, deeply low-maintenance I am, and that I will throw a tantrum if I have to spend more than 23 seconds on something like lipstick, trust me when I say that Maybelline basically just made my life—or, at least, my mornings—significantly better. So I suggest that you promptly go buy your nude and test it out for yourself, while I sit here and pray to the beauty gods that it never gets discontinued, lest I cease to exist.