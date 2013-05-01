May Must-Haves: What You Need On Your Shopping List This Month

We never really need an excuse to shop for beauty products, but when it comes to a new month, warmer weather (or even better, when spring truly arrives) there’s no stopping us when we set foot in our local beauty store. The new polishes, lipsticks and sweet-smelling body lotions just magically fall into our baskets – or that’s what we tell ourselves when we look at the receipt. Just in case you also have this little shopping problem, we’ve narrowed down our “must-haves” list to just ten for this month – to help you to control your urges from truly going too overboard.

Above you’ll find everything from our new favorite glittery nail polish to a pop of green eyeliner to get you through – we of course feel the need to stock up on all ten items, but you can be a bit more savvy and just pick out your favorites. And please let us know what you have your eye on for this month in the comments below!

