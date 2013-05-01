May Must-Haves: What You Need On Your Shopping List This Month

We never really need an excuse to shop for beauty products, but when it comes to a new month, warmer weather (or even better, when spring truly arrives) there’s no stopping us when we set foot in our local beauty store. The new polishes, lipsticks and sweet-smelling body lotions just magically fall into our baskets – or that’s what we tell ourselves when we look at the receipt. Just in case you also have this little shopping problem, we’ve narrowed down our “must-haves” list to just ten for this month – to help you to control your urges from truly going too overboard.
Above you’ll find everything from our new favorite glittery nail polish to a pop of green eyeliner to get you through – we of course feel the need to stock up on all ten items, but you can be a bit more savvy and just pick out your favorites. And please let us know what you have your eye on for this month in the comments below!
More Beauty Must-Haves From Beauty High:
Jenna Dewan-Tatum Sports Fall’s Hottest Looks, Dishes on Beauty Must-Haves and Past Mistakes
Our Beauty Must-Haves When Facing an Ex
The Only 10 Products You Ever Need in Your Makeup Bag
Find out which products you need to add to your shopping list now!
Aveda's new line for curly-haired girls is something to get excited about – it helps to control both volume and frizz, while separating your curls and legthening – what else could you ask for? (Aveda Be Curly Curl Controller, $21, aveda.com)
Dr. Hauschka's body wash has a combination of rose, sunflower and avocado oils to nurture your skin and add extra moisture, a must in the warmer weather. (Dr. Hauschka Rose Nurturing Body Wash, $22.95, drhauschka.com)
Everyone can use some help when it comes to fighting cellulite, and Clarins' Body Lift Cellulite Control helps to firm the skin while smoothing and redefining. (Clarins Body Lift Cellulite Control, $68, sephora.com)
You may be growing tired of all of the "alphabet" creams, but Clinique's venture in CC Creams was worth the wait. Their Moisture Surge CC Cream gives you a dose of color (and SPF 30), which is great for a lightweight color solution in May. (Clinique Moisture Surge CC Cream, $35, clinique.com)
If you're one of those girls who likes to go for that "clean" manicure look, Dior has created the perfect polish for you. Their Nail Glow gives off that natural shine to make your nails look a bit more pink just where you need it. (Dior Nail Glow, $24, sephora.com)
Everyone needs to commit to some great facial wipes during the warmer months, and First Aid Beauty's Gentle Cleansing Wipes remove your makeup (and any dirt and oil) without stripping your skin. (First Aid Beauty Gentle Cleansing Wipes, $15, sephora.com)
MAC Cosmetics is known for their vivid colors and on-the-mark trend-driven hues, and their latest collection, Temperature Rising, includes a magenta glitter polish called Scorching Haute that needs to be on everyone's radar. (MAC Cosmetics Scorching Haute, $18, Available May 23, maccosmetics.com)
Make Up For Ever's Aqua Liner in Pearly Green is the perfect bright colored liner for spring – draw attention to your eyes with this fun limited edition blue-green shade. (Make Up For Ever Aqua Liner, $18, sephora.com)
NARS' latest gift set features of all the top-selling shades in NYC (in an adorable "NARS Hearts New York" package). The set includes the brand's iconic Laguna Bronzing Powder and Amour Blush, as well as a lip gloss, nail polish and four of the top-selling shadows for the city. (NARS Hearts New York City, $75, Available at select retailers like Saks Fifth Avenue, Barneys, Lord & Taylor)
Everyone needs a touch of a summery glow in May, and St. Tropez's self tan for face is a great way to do just that. The fast-absorbing lotion doesn't clog your pores (and doesn't stink like self-tanner). (St. Tropez Self Tan Bronzing Lotion for Face, $30, sephora.com)