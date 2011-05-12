Maxim’s Hot 100 List: Beauty Spokesmodel’s Are Taking Over

Every year, boys all over the world wait with baited breath for the Maxim Hot 100 list. Not to see who made the cut of course, just to see the hot women in skimpy clothing. For us ladies of course, we’re more interested in seeing who actually made the cut.
For instance, this year for some reason they’ve included JWOWW, a huge handful of models, and an overwhelming amount of beauty spokesmodel’s. Granted, we know that a spokesmodel for a beauty brand is chosen because well, she’s gorgeous, but Maxim girls normally have a certain amount of um, curve to their figures. So we were surprised and delighted to see 20 of our girls in their picks! In the slideshow above we’ve pulled out the ladies who are repping some of our favorite brands let us know what you think of their Maxim shots below!
The lovely DWTS's star turned Ryan Seacrest's girl Julianne Hough is now a Proactiv spokesperson, while the sexy Saldana is the face of Avon's Eternal Magic fragrance.
The young Watson is the new face of Lancome's Tresor, while Ashley Greene is the ever-sexy mark. girl.
Reality star Kim Kardashian is the spokesmodel for Fusion Beauty, and hottie Brookyln Decker is a brand ambassador for Venus razors (fitting after her SI cover).
Hottie Dania Ramirez has been a longtime face for COVERGIRL, and Shameless actress Emmy Rossum is the spokesperson for Suave.
The sometimes scandalous Evan Rachel Wood wowed us as the face of Gucci Guilty, and Sofia Vergara was just announced as COVERGIRL's latest face!
Rihanna stripped down for skincare brand Nivea in their latest ads (and her new song California King Bed will be playing in their new commercials) while Jessica Alba has been a Revlon spokesmodel for a few years.
Eva Mendes' long locks were just put to good use when she was announced as Pantene's latest spokesmodel (along with Naomi Watts) and Taylor Swift is yet another one of COVERGIRL's many faces!
Megan Fox steams up Giorgio Armani's fragrance campaigns, and Leighton Meester is not only the face of Herbal Essences, but also stars in Vera Wang's latest fragrance ads.
Natalie Portman pretty much has it all right now, and is of course also Dior's spokesperson. Scarlett Johansson has starred in Dolce & Gabbana's makeup ads since 2009.
Gabrielle Union has been showing off her gorgeous skin as the face of Neutrogena and been making us all jealous, while Anne Hathaway was named a Lancome ambassador in 2008.