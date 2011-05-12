Maxim’s Hot 100 List: Beauty Spokesmodel’s Are Taking Over

Every year, boys all over the world wait with baited breath for the Maxim Hot 100 list. Not to see who made the cut of course, just to see the hot women in skimpy clothing. For us ladies of course, we’re more interested in seeing who actually made the cut.

For instance, this year for some reason they’ve included JWOWW, a huge handful of models, and an overwhelming amount of beauty spokesmodel’s. Granted, we know that a spokesmodel for a beauty brand is chosen because well, she’s gorgeous, but Maxim girls normally have a certain amount of um, curve to their figures. So we were surprised and delighted to see 20 of our girls in their picks! In the slideshow above we’ve pulled out the ladies who are repping some of our favorite brands let us know what you think of their Maxim shots below!