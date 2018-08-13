The Boldest Makeup Products for Anti-Minimalists

There’s much to love about the idea of minimalism. For as long as we can remember, the mantra “less is more” has fit snugly into most aspects of our life; beauty included. And it certainly helped when that whole “no makeup” makeup look started popping up just about everywhere. In fact, it’s still here. And now more than ever, the idea of effortless-looking beauty—a.k.a. “I woke up like this” makeup—appears to be the goal of just about every beauty brand out there.
But in the name of inclusivity and making room for every type of beauty, we think it’s high time we showed a little more love to the makeup-wearers who don’t prefer the subtle route. We’re talking about lipstick you can see from a mile away, eyeshadow that can last for hours on end and liner that won’t disappear into your lash line. If you consider yourself an anti-minimalist, get familiar with 15 of the newest and boldest makeup products out today.
MAC x Aaliyah Street Thing Lipstick
The boldest lippie shade in this highly anticipated MAC collab is a metallic black that'll make you a standout during your next night out.
$18.50 at MAC Cosmetics
Anastasia Beverly Hils Norvina Palette
Mix and match any of these 14 matte and metallic shades for the perfect summer-to-fall color scheme.
$42 at Anastasia Beverly Hills
Butter London Glazen Eye Gloss
This shimmery jelly-like formula dries into a high-shine powder that you can build onto; apply just once for a sheer effect.
$24 at Ulta
NYX Midnight Chaos Dual-Ended Eyeliner
With a matte liner on one end and chromatic topper on the other, you're getting the type of color payoff that can be seen from afar... like really far.
$14 at NYX Cosmetics
Essence Glow Like a Mermaid Highlighter
Festival season may be coming to an end, but that doesn't mean your unicorn dreams have to end with summer.
$3.50 at Lady Makeup
Fenty Beauty Moroccan Spice Eyeshadow Palette
The latest drop from Rihanna's ultra-successful beauty line is this jumbo-size palette, filled with satin, metallic and matte colors that'll literally spice up your look.
Available at Amazon
Flesh Beauty Starshine Eyeshadow Palette
Paint a starry night onto your lids with this mix of night-sky-inspired shades.
$38 at Flesh Beauty
Kat Von D Beauty Lash Liner
This liner was designed specifically for the waterline, so the intense black color won't dissolve throughout the day.
Available at Amazon
Lime Crime Fresh Squeezed Plushies Quad
This quad of fruit-inspired colors can be worn on the cheeks or eyes to brighten up an otherwise dull complexion.
Available at Amazon
Milk Makeup Eye Pigment
This crease-resistant cream color goes on like butter and is available in a slew of eye-popping shades.
Available at Amazon
Make Up For Ever Aqua XL Ink Liner
The pointy precision tip and rich formula make this the kind of eyeliner you don't need to pair with an equally bold eyeshadow.
Available at Amazon
NARS Climax Mascara
This naughty-named mascara, like the brand's classic Orgasm blush, promises ample volume so your lashes can really flourish.
$24 at NARS Cosmetics
Stila Shimmer & Glow Liquid Eyeshadow
Rich color and seriously stunning sheen, all without the messy glitter that'll take forever to wash off at the end of the night.
Available at Amazon
Too Faced Throwback Lipstick
The best part of the brand's 20-year-anniversary collection is this metallic sparkle lipstick, available in 10 vibrant shades.
Available at Amazon
Urban Decay Aphrodisiac Hi-Fi Shine Ultra Cushion Lip Gloss
For non-lipstick wearers who still want something with bold color payoff, this high shine lip gloss will do the trick.
$20 at Urban Decay
