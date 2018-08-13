StyleCaster
Share

The Boldest Makeup Products for Anti-Minimalists

What's hot
StyleCaster

The Boldest Makeup Products for Anti-Minimalists

by
The Boldest Makeup Products for Anti-Minimalists
15 Start slideshow
Photo: ImaxTree. Design: Allison Kahler/STYLECASTER.

There’s much to love about the idea of minimalism. For as long as we can remember, the mantra “less is more” has fit snugly into most aspects of our life; beauty included. And it certainly helped when that whole “no makeup” makeup look started popping up just about everywhere. In fact, it’s still here. And now more than ever, the idea of effortless-looking beauty—a.k.a. “I woke up like this” makeup—appears to be the goal of just about every beauty brand out there.

MORE: How to Apply Powder Foundation Like a Pro

But in the name of inclusivity and making room for every type of beauty, we think it’s high time we showed a little more love to the makeup-wearers who don’t prefer the subtle route. We’re talking about lipstick you can see from a mile away, eyeshadow that can last for hours on end and liner that won’t disappear into your lash line. If you consider yourself an anti-minimalist, get familiar with 15 of the newest and boldest makeup products out today.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 15
STYLECASTER | Bold Makeup Products for Anti-Minimalists | MAC x Aaliyah Street Thing Lipstick
MAC x Aaliyah Street Thing Lipstick

The boldest lippie shade in this highly anticipated MAC collab is a metallic black that'll make you a standout during your next night out.

$18.50 at MAC Cosmetics

Photo: MAC Cosmetics
STYLECASTER | Bold Makeup Products for Anti-Minimalists | Anastasia Beverly Hils Norvina Palette
Anastasia Beverly Hils Norvina Palette

Mix and match any of these 14 matte and metallic shades for the perfect summer-to-fall color scheme.

$42 at Anastasia Beverly Hills

Photo: Anastasia Beverly Hills
STYLECASTER | Bold Makeup Products for Anti-Minimalists | Butter London Glazen Eye Gloss
Butter London Glazen Eye Gloss

This shimmery jelly-like formula dries into a high-shine powder that you can build onto; apply just once for a sheer effect.

$24 at Ulta

Photo: Butter London
STYLECASTER | Bold Makeup Products for Anti-Minimalists | NYX Midnight Chaos Dual-Ended Eyeliner
NYX Midnight Chaos Dual-Ended Eyeliner

With a matte liner on one end and chromatic topper on the other, you're getting the type of color payoff that can be seen from afar... like really far.

$14 at NYX Cosmetics

Photo: NYX Cosmetics
STYLECASTER | Bold Makeup Products for Anti-Minimalists | essence glow like a mermaid highlighter
Essence Glow Like a Mermaid Highlighter

Festival season may be coming to an end, but that doesn't mean your unicorn dreams have to end with summer.

$3.50 at Lady Makeup

Photo: essence cosmetics
STYLECASTER | Bold Makeup Products for Anti-Minimalists | Fenty Beauty Moroccan Spice Eyeshadow Palette
Fenty Beauty Moroccan Spice Eyeshadow Palette

The latest drop from Rihanna's ultra-successful beauty line is this jumbo-size palette, filled with satin, metallic and matte colors that'll literally spice up your look.

Available at Amazon 

Photo: Fenty Beauty
STYLECASTER | Bold Makeup Products for Anti-Minimalists | Flesh Beauty Starshine Eyeshadow Palette
Flesh Beauty Starshine Eyeshadow Palette

Paint a starry night onto your lids with this mix of night-sky-inspired shades.

$38 at Flesh Beauty

Photo: Flesh Beauty
STYLECASTER | Bold Makeup Products for Anti-Minimalists | Kat Von D Beauty Lash Liner
Kat Von D Beauty Lash Liner

This liner was designed specifically for the waterline, so the intense black color won't dissolve throughout the day.

Available at Amazon

Photo: Kat Von D Beauty
STYLECASTER | Bold Makeup Products for Anti-Minimalists | Lime Crime Fresh Squeezed Plushies Quad
Lime Crime Fresh Squeezed Plushies Quad

This quad of fruit-inspired colors can be worn on the cheeks or eyes to brighten up an otherwise dull complexion.

Available at Amazon

Photo: Lime Crime
STYLECASTER | Bold Makeup Products for Anti-Minimalists | Milk Makeup Eye Pigment
Milk Makeup Eye Pigment

This crease-resistant cream color goes on like butter and is available in a slew of eye-popping shades.

Available at Amazon

Photo: Milk Makeup
STYLECASTER | Bold Makeup Products for Anti-Minimalists | Make Up For Ever Aqua XL Ink Liner
Make Up For Ever Aqua XL Ink Liner

The pointy precision tip and rich formula make this the kind of eyeliner you don't need to pair with an equally bold eyeshadow.

Available at Amazon

Photo: Make Up For Ever
STYLECASTER | Bold Makeup Products for Anti-Minimalists | NARS Climax Mascara
NARS Climax Mascara

This naughty-named mascara, like the brand's classic Orgasm blush, promises ample volume so your lashes can really flourish.

$24 at NARS Cosmetics

Photo: NARS
STYLECASTER | Bold Makeup Products for Anti-Minimalists | Stila Shimmer & Glow Liquid Eyeshadow
Stila Shimmer & Glow Liquid Eyeshadow

Rich color and seriously stunning sheen, all without the messy glitter that'll take forever to wash off at the end of the night.

Available at Amazon

Photo: Stila Cosmetics
STYLECASTER | Bold Makeup Products for Anti-Minimalists | Too Faced Throwback Lipstick
Too Faced Throwback Lipstick

The best part of the brand's 20-year-anniversary collection is this metallic sparkle lipstick, available in 10 vibrant shades.

Available at Amazon

Photo: Too Faced
STYLECASTER | Bold Makeup Products for Anti-Minimalists | Urban Decay Aphrodisiac Hi-Fi Shine Ultra Cushion Lip Gloss
Urban Decay Aphrodisiac Hi-Fi Shine Ultra Cushion Lip Gloss

For non-lipstick wearers who still want something with bold color payoff, this high shine lip gloss will do the trick.

$20 at Urban Decay

Photo: Urban Decay

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Trend Alert: Celebs in Half-Up, Half-Down Hairstyles

Trend Alert: Celebs in Half-Up, Half-Down Hairstyles
  • STYLECASTER | Bold Makeup Products for Anti-Minimalists | MAC x Aaliyah Street Thing Lipstick
  • STYLECASTER | Bold Makeup Products for Anti-Minimalists | Anastasia Beverly Hils Norvina Palette
  • STYLECASTER | Bold Makeup Products for Anti-Minimalists | Butter London Glazen Eye Gloss
  • STYLECASTER | Bold Makeup Products for Anti-Minimalists | NYX Midnight Chaos Dual-Ended Eyeliner
  • STYLECASTER | Bold Makeup Products for Anti-Minimalists | essence glow like a mermaid highlighter
  • STYLECASTER | Bold Makeup Products for Anti-Minimalists | Fenty Beauty Moroccan Spice Eyeshadow Palette
  • STYLECASTER | Bold Makeup Products for Anti-Minimalists | Flesh Beauty Starshine Eyeshadow Palette
  • STYLECASTER | Bold Makeup Products for Anti-Minimalists | Kat Von D Beauty Lash Liner
  • STYLECASTER | Bold Makeup Products for Anti-Minimalists | Lime Crime Fresh Squeezed Plushies Quad
  • STYLECASTER | Bold Makeup Products for Anti-Minimalists | Milk Makeup Eye Pigment
  • STYLECASTER | Bold Makeup Products for Anti-Minimalists | Make Up For Ever Aqua XL Ink Liner
  • STYLECASTER | Bold Makeup Products for Anti-Minimalists | NARS Climax Mascara
  • STYLECASTER | Bold Makeup Products for Anti-Minimalists | Stila Shimmer & Glow Liquid Eyeshadow
  • STYLECASTER | Bold Makeup Products for Anti-Minimalists | Too Faced Throwback Lipstick
  • STYLECASTER | Bold Makeup Products for Anti-Minimalists | Urban Decay Aphrodisiac Hi-Fi Shine Ultra Cushion Lip Gloss
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share