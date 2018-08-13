The Boldest Makeup Products for Anti-Minimalists

There’s much to love about the idea of minimalism. For as long as we can remember, the mantra “less is more” has fit snugly into most aspects of our life; beauty included. And it certainly helped when that whole “no makeup” makeup look started popping up just about everywhere. In fact, it’s still here. And now more than ever, the idea of effortless-looking beauty—a.k.a. “I woke up like this” makeup—appears to be the goal of just about every beauty brand out there.

But in the name of inclusivity and making room for every type of beauty, we think it’s high time we showed a little more love to the makeup-wearers who don’t prefer the subtle route. We’re talking about lipstick you can see from a mile away, eyeshadow that can last for hours on end and liner that won’t disappear into your lash line. If you consider yourself an anti-minimalist, get familiar with 15 of the newest and boldest makeup products out today.