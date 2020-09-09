7 Modern Mauve Lipstick Shades to Try for Fall

Scroll To See More Images

Technically a hue of pale purple, mauve lipstick still holds its fair share of identity problems. The reasoning? Because while sometimes it most definitely looks like a milkier shade of lavender, other times you’d swear up and down that it was a dusty rose—AKA a pink. Another reason that mauve lipstick gives us some problems is because the color, in general, has a reputation of being somewhat of a more matronly, less exciting vintage hue. It just doesn’t give the same pop of a bright orange-red.

That stigma shouldn’t be taken out entirely on lip products, though. Times have changed, and so have the offerings of lip formulas. Mauve lipstick can give your lips a tiny flush (a just-bitten type of hue) that brings just the right amount of color to a look that’s otherwise focused on natural makeup. This pale or “dusty” color—whether it’s pink or purple—also allows you to try out matte or even metallic finishes in a more subtle fashion than a neon pink.

Whether it’s a berry mauve or something with more of a pink undertone, the color can make any look. Just try a few of these!

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Revlon Super Lustrous Lipstick in On the Mauve

This super creamy lipstick is a cult classic for good reason. We love this pretty light plum hue.

Maybelline Color Sensational Made for All Satin Lipstick in Mauve For Me

This satin lipstick, in a universally flattering mauve, is infused with honey nectar for a smooth and comfortable feel.

Anastasia Beverly Hills Matte Lipstick in Dusty Mauve

This smooth matte hue has a cool ’90s vibe.

KVD Vegan Beauty Studded Kiss Crème Lipstick in Lovecraft

This satin-matte mauve pink nude has been around forever—for good reason. It looks good on all skin tones and feels comfortable on the lips.

Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Lip Souffle Matte Cream Lipstick in Nude Mauve

Have you checked out our full Rare Beauty review? We’re loving Selena Gomez’s new makeup line. The matte lip creams are a standout, especially in this pretty neutral mauve.

Juvia’s Place The Nude Mauves Velvety Matte Lipstick in A Mauve Moment

This comfortable matte lipstick is infused with hyaluronic acid so it won’t dry out your lips. We love this mauve rose nude shade.

L’Oréal Paris Colour Riche Extraordinaire Lip Gloss in Molto Mauve

This product blurs the lines between lipstick and gloss, mostly for its light-reflecting lacquer and rich pigment. Available in nine shades, Molto Mauve is the way to go if you’re looking for a hue that matches the more traditional description of the color.