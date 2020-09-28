These Matte Sunscreens are Perfect For Oily Skin

SPF is undoubtedly the non-negotiable skincare product that pretty much every skincare expert will tell you is an absolute daily essential—even if you forgo other skincare steps. Aside from SPF’s beauty benefits (it protects your skin from the sun’s wrinkle-inducing rays and offers defense against free radical damage), you probably already know just how important it is for the purpose of preventing life-threatening forms of skin cancer as well.

If you have oily or combination skin, you probably already know that finding a matte sunscreen for oily skin types isn’t exactly an easy feat. While I recognize that a good sunscreen is paramount when it comes to preventative skincare and my overall health, I also happen to have very oily skin that tends to react rather poorly (a.k.a. looks like an absolute oil slick) with many sunscreen formulas — both mineral and chemical. However, just like it’s important to moisturize even the oiliest of skin types, it’s equally — if not more — vital to protecting shine-prone skin with SPF, regardless of what season it happens to be. On that note, yes, you can even get a sunburn even when it’s grey and gloomy out, so there’s no excuse to skip this step based on the weather.

I’ve tested out a number of different sunscreens, and I’ve found that even some of the formulas dubbed “oil-free” can leave me feeling greasy, with extra-clogged pores and a breakout to boot. So, after years of trial and error, I’ve found a few oily-girl-approved products that work for me, and will likely work for those with acne-prone skin as well. Not only are these matte formulas great for keeping excess shine under control throughout the day, but I also find that they sit so much better under my foundation, and don’t cause it to pill up or leave me with a slip-and-slide situation after application. Check out some of our favorite formulas below.

1. La Roche-Posay Anthelios Dry Touch Sunscreen

This is one of my favorite matte sunscreens of all time. The lightweight and oil-free formula dries down to a comfortable matte and sits beautifully under makeup. It’s formulated with an SPF 60, offering solid protection without leaving you feeling like an oil slick after a few hours.

2. Neutrogena Lightweight Clean Feel Sunscreen

This SPF delivers an impressive 100 SPF level, without the extra grease and shine. It dries down super fast, making it a great option for oily and combination skin. It also sits well under foundation and complexion products.

3. Coola Matte Finish Sunscreen

This mineral-based sunscreen offers an SPF 30 and leaves the skin with a velvet matte finish that looks beautiful under your makeup. It also contains a range of skin-loving antioxidants, which help to even tone and boost the skin’s radiance with continuous use.