Fake It Until You Make It: Matte Skin

Through all of our handy beauty products, we enhance and improve upon our features that we were born with, and play up the ones that we wish had a bit more prominence. So that saying “fake it until you make it” can really ring true in the beauty world — if you want fuller lips, make them; bolder brows, create them; and a countered jawline, contour it! In this column we’ll teach you the tips and tricks to tweaking your features and “faking it” until you “make it.”

If you have oily skin, you know the struggle of keeping things under control. Certain makeup products just don’t agree with your face, and you end up glistening (and not in a good way). It can seem nearly impossible to keep your foundation from slipping and sliding, but where there’s a will, there’s a way. So, if you’re willing to take our word on this one, check out our best tips to keep oily skin looking matte, and say sayonara to shine once and for all.

Use a cleanser with salicylic acid: No matter what kind of skin you have, it’s important to start your day with a fresh face. Using the right kind of cleanser for your skin type is key, so if you’re oily we recommend using one that contains at least 2% salicylic acid. The salicylic acid will help break down the oil your skin produces without over-drying your face, while also tackling any problem areas you might be dealing with.

Apply a mattifying primer: Prepping your face with a mattifying primer before your foundation application will work wonders to keep you from looking like a shiny disco ball. It’ll absorb the excess oil on your face, provide you with a smooth base to work with, and keep your makeup lasting all day long.

Carefully choose a foundation: Luckily, there are different foundations on the market to best suit different skin types. Take advantage of this and select one that works best for you. Oil-free or mattifying foundations are your best bet. Mineral powder foundation is also great when it comes to absorbing oils.

Blot when you need back up: Although we’ve taken all these measures to keep shine at bay, it’s inevitable that sometimes it will still peek through. When this happens, blotting papers become your new best friend. Just blot the oil away, and you’re as good as new!