Insta-Glam Instagram: Matte Red Lips

One of the biggest trends running the past few seasons has been to wear a bright or bold colored lip. Even thought this trend looks great on anyone (especially considering the wide array of color options), it can get a little boring if you don’t mix it up once in a while.
We love the idea of a matte lip and what better color to choose for it than a classic red? We took to Instagram to see how you ladies styled your matte red lips, and we love the inspiration we found. From smokey eyes to a neutral face, we found the best pictures to inspire your next matte lip moment!
More From Beauty High:
How to Make Your Lipstick Last All Day (No Matter Which Brand It Is)
Trendspotting: Matte Lips for Spring 2014
Matte Red Lips Are Here to Stay: How to Get the Look
This is the only red lip inspiration you'll need this week.
@Esmee_lx is rocking her matte red lips with a super chic messy high ponytail, and we can't get enough.
We love the killer shades @bakingbamboo paired with her matte pout.
@Jodieleighwild is looking super chic with her matte lips and straight across bangs.
@Carlarebeccax is playing up the trends here wth a plaid shirt and gorgeous matte lips to match.
These lips were made for pouting and the matte color looks great on @claudiacoriac.
@Nana_andrina gives off an edgy vibe with her matte lips pairing them with a neutral eye.
@Lyndseyariel played up her lashes and her matte lips for a gorgeous overall look.
@Traviiexiita created a smoked out eye to pair with her beautiful matte lips.
We are loving this deeper matte lip, especially with @Geerocke's matching hair color!
@Mdanielle90 created a fresh and flawless face to pair with those gorgeous red lips.