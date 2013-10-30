Insta-Glam Instagram: Matte Red Lips

One of the biggest trends running the past few seasons has been to wear a bright or bold colored lip. Even thought this trend looks great on anyone (especially considering the wide array of color options), it can get a little boring if you don’t mix it up once in a while.

We love the idea of a matte lip and what better color to choose for it than a classic red? We took to Instagram to see how you ladies styled your matte red lips, and we love the inspiration we found. From smokey eyes to a neutral face, we found the best pictures to inspire your next matte lip moment!

