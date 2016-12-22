The 8 Best Matte Lipsticks, from $3 to $30, to Add to Your Collection Right Now

There was a moment there where matte lipstick could have just been a passing fad—but not so! Shine-free formulas have since been solidified as a true stalwart of the makeup world. But like all things, even the best matte lipsticks have their downsides, and there’s one that immediately comes to mind: a rough, chalky feeling and emphasized dry patches were, until recently, the hallmarks of any matte formula.

But trust now that those days are over, and matte formulas can now be just as moisturizing as their glossy counterparts. These 8 choices, from the higher-end options to the best drugstore matte lipsticks around, have all the intensely pigmented, satiny-finish payoff of their predecessors, with none of the struggle.

Click through the slideshow above for the best matte lipsticks to add to your makeup bag, stat.