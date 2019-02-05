17 Products That’ll De-Slick Your Makeup Without Drying It Out

Scroll To See More Images

Although there may be unsettled conclusions about whether spring is coming 6-weeks early or late—the famed Pennsylvania groundhog Punxsutawney Phil did not see his shadow, but the North Carolina groundhog Queen Charlotte begrudgingly did. That doesn’t mean we have to lag behind on our makeup trends. Twenty 19’ has been dubbed the year the face returns to matte skin. And we’re totally here for it! (However, I’m certain oil-slick girls never ditched the movement in the first place. I could be speaking for myself, but you catch the drift.)

Motoko, the exceptional Japanese Hollywood makeup artist who keeps Tamera Mowry-Housley looking fresh on The Real, as well actresses Chrissy Metz, Jeannie Mai, Sanaa Lathan and Regina King, suggests that “2019 is the time to change dramatically. Shift to matte makeup to make for sophisticated, elegant, polished looking skin like the 80s.” In other words, it’s over for that sexy-dewy motif. Insert a big LOL.

Now you may be wondering, how exactly to apply this renewed elegant look? Well “with a beauty blender or brush is good” Motoko suggest. “Also, after applying [matte] foundation, please wash your hands and use your fingers to touch around T-zone and shiny areas to smooth it out and get rid of oiliness.”

Since it’s re-introduction a couple years ago, matte lip products have been all the rave and are still the rave. So if you want to continue with the plump pout, Motoko advises to “use a lip liner first and put matte lipstick directly on the lips roughly. Use a lip brush around the edge of the lips and the shape of the lip line to finish beautifully and clean. Add the lipstick again to bring the color [out] more vividly.” Check out our top matte product picks to keep your makeup on point this spring.

Ex: BEAUTE Vision Foundation Liquid Matte Type SPF26

A winning product for oily skin, this foundation captures the extra sebum production, while balancing out the moisture to reveal healthier looking even-toned skin.

$46 at Rakuten

IT Cosmetics Your Skin But Better CC+ Cream Oil-Free Matte with SPF 40

The ultimate color-correcting formula that disguises skin imperfections while delivering amazing anti-aging benefits with great sun protection in SPF 40.

$39 at Sephora

NARS Sheer Matte Foundation

If you need little-to-no coverage, head over to Amazon to get the last of this oil-free soft matte foundation that offers light and buildable use at your discretion.

$28 at Amazon

NARS Velvet Matte Skin Tint Broad Spectrum SPF 30

A personal favorite of mine, this matte formula last all day through heat, sweat, water, and rain while simultaneously transforming the look of your skin to effortlessly smooth.

$45 at Ulta

Diorskin Forever Perfect Foundation Broad Spectrum SPF

The title may not have “matte” in it, but this comes in both matte and skin glow finishes with an impressive 16-hour wear that leaves you luminous regardless the of the hour.

$52 at Macy’s

MAC Matte Lipstick

By now, this MAC matte lipstick is a classic and rightfully so. The high color payoff, beautifully toned selection, and comfortable feeling it leaves on your lips is legendary in itself.

$19 at MAC

KAT VON D Everlasting Liquid Lipstick

With grey, blue, purple, nude and red variaions of colors, you only need one swipe of this high pigmented matte liquid lipstick for a distinguished pout.

$20 at Sephora

TOM FORD Satin Matte Lip Color

This combination of satin and matte finish is arguably the best duo to hit mainstream media since Sonny & Cher. Simply the best of both worlds.

$55 at Tom Ford

NARS Velvet Matte Lipstick Pencil

Don’t sleep on the greatness of a lipstick pencil. This holy grail provides discrete precision around the lip line and also plump stay-on color to actual pout which makes it a force to reckoned with.

$27 at Sephora

NARS Pure Matte Lipstick

A cult favorite, it may be hard tracking this easy glide pure matte lipstick down. But check out Amazon for your best bet.

$36 at Amazon

Sephora Collection Cream Lip Stain Liquid Lipstick



My first introduction to matte lipstick started with this Sephora Collection lip stain. And years later, the potent consistency is still one of the best matte’s to revisit.

$14 at Sephora

Shu Uemura pressed eye shadow (refill)

Have fun and step outside of the box with these super convenient eye shadow pods. They call for intense dramatic statement eye which is exactly what we’re giving this Spring.

$15 at Shu Uemura

CHANEL LES 4 OMBRES Multi-Effect Quadra Eyeshadow

This compact comes in so many different shades offering some shimmer, some soft, and some matte shadows that it’s the perfect palette.

$61 at Macy’s

MAC Eyeshadow

This matte eyeshadow can be used wet for a dramatic effect, or dry with a proper pay-off that’ll leave you eyes alluring and perfectly blended.

$17 at MAC

Fenty Beauty Match Stix Matte Skinstick

One of the best-selling products in Rihanna’s repertoire is this multi-use stick, which you can use to conceal, contour and color-correct your face without the dewy after-effect.

$25 at Fenty Beauty

NYX Can’t Stop Won’t Stop Matte Primer

Whether you’re wearing a foundation with a dewy finish or a matte formula, this base product preps your skin for smooth application and a matte finish.

$14 at Ulta

Urban Decay De-Slick Oil-Control Makeup Setting Spray

The ultimate, top-rated setting spray for controlling excess oil and holding your makeup in place for hours at a time.

$32 at Sephora