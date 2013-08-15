Matte Makeup, Hair and Nails: How to Wear the Trend For Fall

Whichever way you look these days, people are talking about matte beauty. Whether it’s matte skin, lips, eyes, hair or nails, we’re practically expecting to see it in skywriting one of these days, it’s that ubiquitous. After years of dewy, glowing skin, it seems like the world’s just ready for one huge soft-focus lens. The problem is, our makeup collection’s not. While we could head out and buy some all new matte-finish fun things, we’d rather not alter our entire cosmetic wardrobe based on the one trend alone.
Instead, we’ve found those miracle products that work with and bring new life to what we already have. Example A: Primer that saves us the pain of finding a foundation match among the current matte selection, ever-growing that it is. Example B: A nail finish that’s making us look at old polishes in a whole new light. We’ve also highlighted the tried and true matte products worth splurging for, and the already great ones that just got a matte update, making sure they’ll be worth having around even in a few seasons. Remember that old saying, “make new friends, but keep the old”? Yeah, sometimes they’re one in the same. And that’s what we call a loophole.
If there's anything we're sure about in this world, it's that matte beauty is going to be huge for fall.
Klorane's dry shampoo has yet to fail us. Perfect for giving hair a slightly gritty, somewhat flatter texture (in a good way), it's an easy, reliable way to take your hair matte, and also get it a little cleaner. It's the best of both worlds.
Klorane Gentle Dry Shampoo with Oat Milk, $15.25, Soap.com
Essie's matte topcoat is to this year what glitter topcoats were to last year. In other words, everything. It really works, and $10 seems like a fine price to pay for double the possibilities out of our polishes.
Essie 'Matte About You' Finisher, $10, Nordstrom
Becca's matte lip color goes on super smoothly and highly saturated, in a pretty enough range of colors that we'd go for them even if they weren't matte. Check out Antoinette especially, a gorgeous dark raspberry that's bound to look good on everyone.
Becca Ultimate Matte Lip Colour, $24, Sephora
The translucent dry spray from Bumble really gives hair a softly interlaced texture, so we're completely on board.
Bumble and Bumble Thickening Dryspun Finish, $29, Sephora
Stila's priming and mattifying balm works either under foundation or over it, and gives skin a cool, silky smooth texture.
Stila Stay All Day Prime & Anti-Shine Balm, $30, Macy's
We've been big fans of the Nars matte lip pencil for a while, which is why we're thrilled it's on trend now. It goes on smooth and feels like you're coloring in your lips.
Nars Velvet Matte Lip Pencil, $25, Sephora
A BB cream and a matte finish, Dr. Brandt's hitting all of the trends at once. Given BB creams are supposed to be moisturizing, this one's making some high claims, but Dr. Brandt's never been one to mislead us before.
Dr. Brandt BB Matte With Signature Shinerase™, $39, Sephora
This matte, SPF-filled version of bareMinerals foundation has us giddy. It absorbs any excess oil like none other, so it's pretty much a perfect fit for the trend.
bareMinerals Matte Foundation Broad Spectrum SPF 15, $27, Sephora
We love when drugstore brands pick up on trends, and NYX has done just that with their matte lipstick. And with over 400 good reviews on Ulta.com, we'd say the people are also pretty happy about it.
NYX Cosmetics Matte Lipstick, $5.99, Ulta
This primer is great for those humid, sticky days when it seems like nothing'll keep your face matte. Luckily this does the trick, and gives a great surface for other foundations to adhere to.
Becca Ever-Matte Poreless Priming Perfector, $36, Sephora
