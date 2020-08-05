Matte Liquid Eyeliners For a Chic Cat Eye Look That Lasts

Even if you consider yourself a bona fide liquid liner pro, let’s face it: it’s not exactly the most foolproof or forgiving beauty product to work with—even when you have the perfect formula and enviably steady hand. Pencil eyeliners are great for rimming the waterline or creating a smokey eye look, but liquid eyeliners are really the only way to achieve that covetable “French flick” or bold cat eye look. When it comes to choosing formulas, there are typically two finishes to choose from: matte and glossy. While it totally depends on personal preference, I’m personally loyal to my matte liquid liners.

The glossy, high-shine vinyl look definitely has its place in the beauty sphere, but while I enjoy the look on others, it just doesn’t suit my style. Plus, I’ve also found that matte formulas also tend to be super fast-drying (which yes, helps them stay put all day) compared to shinier versions. If you’re in the same eyeliner boat as me, scroll through below to check out some of my favorite matte liquid liners to try out for yourself.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

1. Milani Stay Put Matte Liquid Eyeliner

This richly pigmented and super black liquid liner features a “matte to the max” finish that stays fresh, smudge-free, and bold all day long. The easy-to-use brush applicator helps you create a seamless, error-free line, whether you’re going for a statement cat-eye or subtle flick. The long-wearing formula is also waterproof and transfer-resistant.

2. Vogue Effects Winged Eyeliner Stamp

Perfect for liquid liner novices and experts alike, this matte formula is designed with a precise marker tip for extra precision, as well as a wing cat-eye stamp to help you create the perfect look without having to draw it on free-hand. This innovative and genius little liner is perfect for those practicing their craft or for mornings when you need to get out of the door fast.

3. NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Matte Liquid Eyeliner

This fine-tip matte liner allows you to create a wide range of look, varying from bold thick wings to subtle traces of ink. The long-lasting and waterproof formula stays put all day long and dries down fast enough to set, but gives you enough time to correct any errors quickly (just in case).