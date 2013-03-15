Make Matte Lipstick Your Look This Spring

From Solange Knowles‘ orange-red to Naya Rivera‘s head-turning ruby, bold matte lipstick has been everywhere recently. And don’t expect matte lips to take a backseat to glossy ones anytime soon; matte texture is the perfect springtime trend that flatters almost everyone. Here’s why a matte lipstick should be at the top of your beauty bag this season.

Why You’ll Love Matte Lipstick

A matte finish tones down bright color.

With bold pinks and oranges becoming a huge spring makeup trend, matte is a good option to make the colors daytime appropriate. The lack of shine makes the look less bold.

Matte lips complement dewy skin.

As the weather gets warmer, dewy skin is intentional and sometimes inevitable. A matte lip creates more dimension in your look. The less shine on the lips, the more fresh, dewy skin stands out.

Matte lipsticks last longer.

Matte formulas are able to pack in a higher ratio of color pigments, which helps them stick around longer on lips. Some lipsticks, like MAC Ruby Woo ($15, maccosmetics.com), even contain kaolin clay for increased longevity.

Products To Try

If you have any reservations about trying the trend because it dries out lips, think again. These sticks provide subtle texture and plenty of hydration:

Bite Beauty Pastille Matte Créme Lipstick ($24, Sephora.com), made with organic shea butter, moisturizes the lips as well as providing a smooth coat of color. The formula is buildable so you can go as light or as dark as you want.

Tarte Matte Lipsurgence ($24, tartecosmetics.com) is an easy-to-apply crayon that glides on smoothly, hydrating with its jojoba oil-infused formula.

Chantecaille Lip Matte ($30, chantecaille.com) glides on like any creamy finish lipstick but dries matte. Enriched with primrose oil, lips never look parched.

How To Make Your Favorite Lipstick Matte

If you have a favorite shine lipstick you want to make matte, try these application tricks.

The Blotting Method

Apply a foundation to prep lips first. Then apply one coat of the lipstick and blot. Keep layering the lipstick and blotting in between each coat until you reach your desired finish.

The Blush Blend Method

Apply your lipstick all over the lips. Dab your finger in a matching powder blush (or powder eye shadow) and press the color all over the lip area. The more blush you apply, the more matte the lip.

Read more: Spring’s Boldest Beauty Trends, From The Runway To The Red Carpet